Saturday's gossip: Varane, Diaz, Matip, Yamal, Davies, Rashford, Rigge

Manchester United are willing to let former France defender Raphael Varane, 31, leave for free when his contract expires this summer. (Mirror)

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their attacking options with Liverpool and Colombia striker Luis Diaz, 27, being one of their targets, while the Reds are "losing patience" with his performances. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Cameroon defender Joel Matip, 32, is another who could leave Liverpool this summer amid interest from Roma and Lazio. (Corriere - in Italian)

Manchester United are preparing for several departures in the summer to meet Financial Fair Play requirements, with the future of England striker Marcus Rashford, 26, to be considered. (Express)

AC Milan are interested in Aston Villa's Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, 31, after impressive performances on his return from an Achilles injury. (Sport - via TeamTalk)

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, has told the club he intends to leave on a free transfer this summer, with interest in the Englishman from Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle. (Express)

Brighton and Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma, 26, is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United. (Fichajes - via 90min)

Paris St-Germain have faced a setback in their attempt to sign Barcelona and Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal, 16, with the teenager's agent telling the club he is not for sale. (AS - in Spanish)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both looking to sign West Ham and ex-England U16s midfielder Daniel Rigge, 18. (ESPN)

Bayern Munich have confirmed that they are in talks with former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick to replace Thomas Tuchel as manager. (Goal)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has reached an agreement on a three-year contract to take over as Napoli manager. (Rai - in Italian)

Real Madrid will not pursue a move for Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, 23, this summer but are interested in signing the Canada international on a free when his contract expires in 2025. (Relevo - in Spanish)

Arsenal have opened talks to offer Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 26, a new contract after his stellar season. (Mirror)

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi, 17, has been offered a lucrative five-year contract which he is expected to sign when he turns 18 in January, despite interest from Manchester City. (AS - in Spanish)

Bologna still hope to extend coach Thiago Motta's contract beyond June 2024 despite interest from Juventus and Manchester United in the 41-year-old Brazilian. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia)