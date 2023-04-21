Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

It isn’t necessary to lead a load of laps to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Here are the winners of the past five Xfinity races at NASCAR’s biggest track and the number of laps each led: Justin Haley, 2; Jeb Burton, 20; Brandon Brown, 8; Noah Gragson, 7; and AJ Allmendinger, 3.

It often is necessary, however, to run a fierce final lap. In last October’s race, Allmendinger edged second-place Sam Mayer by .015 of a second, the third-closest Xfinity finish in track history.

Chances are good Saturday’s 300-mile race will produce another tight finish.

Here are details for Saturday’s race:

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Timmy Hiers of Ag-Pro at 4:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1 p.m. … Driver introductions begin at 3:30 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Tony Roberts of Abundant Life Church in Alabaster, Alabama at 4 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by the Oak Grove High School Band at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 113 laps (300 miles) on the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. … NASCAR RaceDay airs at 3 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. and can be heard at mrn.com. … SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny with a high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: AJ Allmendinger won last October’s Xfinity race at Talladega, outrunning Sam Mayer by .015 of a second. Landon Cassill was third.

