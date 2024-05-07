SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Newton baseball takes down St. Anthony; T-Town boys tennis wins Robinson Doubles Tournament

May 6—EFFINGHAM — Below are scores from Saturday from around the area.

SOFTBALL

Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 13, Westville 3

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Westville, 13-3, in its third game of the Casey-Westfield Tournament.

Samantha Hayes had three hits, Mya Friese had two and Alaira Friese, Erin Althoff, Katelyn VonBehrens and Ella Kinkelaar had one for the Hatchets (13-11).

Kendra and Samantha Hayes pitched for Windsor. Kendra allowed five hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk in four innings. Samantha allowed two hits and one walk in two innings.

Westville 5, Teutopolis 4

Teutopolis fell to Westville, 5-4, in its second game of the Casey-Westfield Tournament.

Olivia Copple had two hits and Summer Wall, Chloe Hoene and Malea Helmink had one for the Lady Shoes (13-15).

Alyssa Tipton pitched for T-Town. She allowed seven hits, five runs (four earned) and six walks to seven strikeouts in six innings.

Breese (Mater Dei) 5, Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 4

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Breese (Mater Dei), 5-4, in its second game.

Ellie Wittenberg had three hits, Clarissa Johnson had two and Kinkelaar, Samantha Hayes, Alaira Friese, Mya Friese and Kendra Hayes had one for the Hatchets.

Mya Friese and Johnson pitched for Windsor. Friese allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) in four innings. Johnson allowed one hit, two runs and two walks to two strikeouts in two innings.

Teutopolis 11, Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 5

Teutopolis defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 11-5, in its first game of the tournament.

Olivia Wermet and Copple had three hits, Wall, Hoene and Helmink had two and Kayleigh Zerrusen and Mallory Bloemer had one for the Lady Shoes.

Olivia Hemmen pitched for T-Town and allowed 11 hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks to two strikeouts in seven innings.

St. Elmo/Brownstown 10, Martinsville 8

St. Elmo/Brownstown defeated Martinsville, 10-8, in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.

Daisy Chandler had three hits, Jayna Ireland and Macey Sapp had two and Taylor Claycomb, Alivia Claycomb, Kelly Moss, Deezarae Morlan, Leila Wright and Camila Haslett had one for the Eagles (3-16).

Wright pitched for St. Elmo and allowed six hits, eight runs (four earned) and seven walks to two strikeouts in five innings.

Ramsey 10, St. Elmo/Brownstown 7

St. Elmo/Brownstown fell to Ramsey, 10-7, in its second game of the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.

Chandler had three hits, Taylor Claycomb and Kelly Moss had two and Dayana Haslett, Sapp, Alivia Claycomb and Morlan had one for the Eagles (2-16).

Haslett and Wright pitched for St. Elmo. Haslett allowed 11 hits, nine runs (six earned) and one walk to one strikeout in four innings. Wright allowed two hits and one run in one inning.

Mulberry Grove 12, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0

St. Elmo/Brownstown fell to Mulberry Grove, 12-0, in its first game of the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.

Alivia Claycomb had the lone hit for the Eagles (2-15).

Wright and Dayana Haslett pitched for St. Elmo. Wright allowed five hits, six runs and three walks in 1 1/3 innings. Haslett allowed four hits, six runs (five earned) and three walks to two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Tolono (Unity) 5, Newton 0

Newton fell to Unity, 5-0, in the Unity Round Robin.

Lilly Kessler had two hits and Allie Hermann, Sally Mahaffey, Lexie Grove and Alisson Stanley had one for the Lady Eagles (21-7).

Amelia Collins and Avery Mulvey pitched for Newton. Collins allowed two hits, two runs and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. Mulvey allowed eight hits, three runs (one earned) and three walks to six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Newton 17, Decatur (St. Teresa) 0

Newton defeated Decatur (St. Teresa), 17-0, in its first game of the Unity Round Robin.

Mahaffey and Grove had three hits, Bailee Fricthl and Audrie Reich had two and Hermann, Kessler and Mulvey had one for the Lady Eagles (21-6).

Collins and Karly Deckard pitched for Newton. Collins had two strikeouts in one inning and Deckard allowed two hits with five strikeouts in three innings.

BASEBALL

Newton 2, Effingham (St. Anthony) 1

St. Anthony fell to Newton, 2-1, at Paul Smith Field.

David Ferguson had four hits, Drake Wolf and Payton Harris had two and Max Meinhart had one for the Eagles (16-12).

Carson Barthelme and Wolf pitched for Newton. Barthelme allowed two hits, one unearned run and three walks to three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Wolf pitched for 2/3 of an inning.

As for the Bulldogs (18-4-1), Brock Fearday and Brady Hatton had one hit.

Nick Ruholl and Sam Link pitched for St. Anthony. Ruholl allowed six hits, one run and one walk to two strikeouts in five innings. Link allowed three hits, one run and one walk to one strikeout in two innings.

Chatham (Glenwood) 10, Teutopolis 6

Teutopolis fell to Chatham (Glenwood), 10-6, in the Edwardsville Tiger Baseball Classic.

Davin Worman had three hits (one double), Mitch Koester had two hits (one home run), Mick Niebrugge had one hit (one home run), Brett Kreke had one hit (one double) and Garrett Gaddis and Conner Hoelscher had one hit for the Wooden Shoes (18-10).

Worman, Devin Kreke, Andrew Probst and Carter Hoene pitched for T-Town. Worman allowed four hits, seven runs and five walks to three strikeouts in three innings. Kreke allowed one hit, one run and one walk to one strikeout in two innings. Probst pitched one clean inning and Hoene allowed one hit and two unearned runs in one inning.

Teutopolis 5, Edwardsville (H.S.) 1

Teutopolis defeated Edwardsville, 5-1, in its first game of the Edwardsville Tiger Baseball Classic.

Devin Kreke had two hits, Worman had one hit (one home run), Gaddis had one hit (one double) and Evan Waldhoff, Joey Niebrugge and Brett Kreke had one hit for the Wooden Shoes (18-9).

Austin Borries and Gavin Addis pitched for T-Town. Borries allowed one hit, one unearned run and three walks to seven strikeouts in five innings and Addis allowed one hit with three strikeouts in two innings.

Neoga 8, Vandalia 4

Neoga defeated Vandalia, 8-4, in the second game of a doubleheader in Fayette County.

Trey Sheehan had three hits and James Ballinger, Riley Durdel and Carter Young had one for the Indians (10-12).

Micah Staszak and Kanen White pitched for Neoga. Staszak allowed eight hits and four runs (two earned) with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. White allowed one walk with 2/3 of an inning.

Dieterich 9, Vandalia 8

Dieterich defeated Vandalia, 9-8, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Gavin Meinhart had three hits and Mason Lidy, Jaxon Funneman, Lucas Westendorf, Carson Baxter and Justin Boerngen had one for the Movin Maroons (6-13).

Westendorf and Baxter pitched for Dieterich. Westendorf allowed four hits, six runs (two earned) and four walks to five strikeouts in five innings. Baxter allowed five hits, two runs and two walks to one strikeout in four innings.

Altamont 5, Arcola 3

Altamont defeated Arcola, 5-3, in Douglas County.

Dillan Elam and Ethan Robbins had two hits and Zaine Miller, Keegan Schultz and Kaidyn Miller had one for the Indians (22-8).

Kade Milleville pitched for Altamont and allowed six hits, three runs (one earned) and two walks to 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 3, Sullivan 1

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Sullivan, 3-1, in Moultrie County.

Jackson Gurgle and Derk Friese had two hits and Ben Bridges, Connor Manhart, Seth Rincker, Kendall Morris, Colten Bridges and Carter Verdeyen had one for the Hatchets (14-7).

Manhart pitched for Windsor and allowed five hits, one run and two walks to seven strikeouts in eight innings.

Casey (C.-Westfield) 11, Toledo (Cumberland) 5

Cumberland fell to Casey-Westfield, 11-5, at Toledo Volunteer Field.

Blake McMechan, Hudson McElravy, Maddox Miller, Wyatt Jackson, Wyatt Watkins, Grant Keyser and Bryson Weber had one hit for the Pirates (10-12).

Miller, Kade McMechan and McElravy pitched for Cumberland. Miller allowed three hits, two runs and three walks to one strikeout in 3 1/3 innings. McMechan allowed four hits, six runs and three walks to one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings and McElravy allowed four hits, three runs and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Louisville (North Clay) 11, Shelbyville 4

North Clay defeated Shelbyville, 11-4, at North Clay High School Baseball Field.

Cayden Craig, Carder Walden and Trenton Ingram had three hits, Jack Compton, Evan Clifton and Ian Jones had two and Ayden Jones and Gavin Hosselton had one for the Cardinals (14-12-1).

Craig, Ian and Ayden Jones pitched for North Clay. Craig allowed five hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk to three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Ian Jones allowed one hit with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings and Ayden Jones allowed one strikeout in one inning.

BOYS TENNIS

Robinson Doubles Tournament

Teutopolis finished first, St. Anthony second, Effingham fifth and Newton seventh at the Robinson Doubles Tournament.

In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Evan and Manaye Mossman defeated Casey-Westfield in the first round 7-5, 6-3, T-Town's Colin and Josh Habing in the second 6-3, 6-4 and Paris in the championship 6-1, 6-0.

Colin and Josh Habing beat Newton's Isaac Street and Wesley Britton in the first round 7-5, 6-3 and Robinson in the third-place match 7-5, 6-1. Street and Britton beat Casey-Westfield in the consolation second round 8-6 and lost to Effingham in the consolation championship 8-7. Effingham's Blayne Pals and Ross Schaefer fell to Paris in the first round 6-4, 2-6, 8-10 and Olney (Richland County) in the consolation second round 8-5.

In the No. 2 doubles bracket, T-Town's Oliver Lee and Noah Thompson beat Olney in the first round 6-2, 4-6, 10-3, Robinson in the second 6-4, 6-2 and Paris in the championship 6-4, 6-2.

St. Anthony's Charlie Wegman and Joey Trupiano beat Casey in the first round, lost to Paris in the second round 1-6, 6-4, 6-10 and Robinson in the third-place match. Newton's Alex and Brennan Bigard lost to Paris in the first round 1-6, 3-6, beat Casey in the consolation second round and fell to Olney in the consolation championship 0-8 and Effingham's Evan Pryor and Preston Siner lost to Robinson in the first round 1-6, 1-6 and Olney in the consolation second round 7-8.

In the No. 3 doubles bracket, Effingham's Cannon Bockhorn and Rece Kinney beat Olney in the first round 6-4, 6-0, St. Anthony's Jackson Schultz and Connor Eggars 7-6, 6-3 and Robinson in the championship.

T-Town's Will Lewis and Liam Collins beat Paris in the first round 6-3, 6-7, 10-4, lost to Robinson in the second round 6-1, 5-7, 8-10 and beat Schultz and Eggars in the third-place match 7-5, 6-1. Schultz and Eggars beat Casey in the first round 7-5, 6-4 and Newton Kahlin Michl and Michael Shamhart fell to Robinson in the first round 0-6, 0-6 and lost to Paris in the consolation second round 1-8.