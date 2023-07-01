Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
CHICAGO — It's finally here. NASCAR Cup and Xfinity cars will run through the streets of Chicago on Saturday.
Cup teams will have practice and qualifying Saturday.
Xfinity teams will have practice and qualifying before racing Saturday.
All of Saturday's action can be seen on USA Network.
Here is the day's schedule:
Chicago Street Course
Weather
Saturday : Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls a high of 77 degrees and a 64% chance for a thunderstorm.
Saturday, July 1
(Times Eastern)
Garage open
8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
8 - 9 a.m. — Track walk for drivers/teams
11 - 11:50 a.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network, MRN)
12 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, MRN)
1:30 - 2:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
2:30 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
5 p.m. — Xfinity race (55 laps, 121 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)