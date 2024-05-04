Sarcoxie High School Celebrates National Champion Archery Team

SARCOXIE, MO – The Sarcoxie High School archery team was recently crowned western national champions in Utah.

The high school celebrated the team with a parade on Friday afternoon, for which the entire school turned out.

The team boarded a bus, which received a police escort throughout the town and school grounds. Sarcoxie archer Dugan Pogue said he’s proud that the small town is getting big recognition.

“It feels great because many people don’t think much of Sarcoxie due to the fact that we’re such a small town,” Pogue said.

“When we can do something really big, like win a championship on a national stage, it really means a lot to everyone. I’m very proud of this group.”

Kaycia Woosley, the coach of the Sarcoxie archery team, said she is very happy to see all the excitement surrounding her group.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that we can give back to Sarcoxie,” said Woosley.

“We’re a small town, and so to have that excitement surrounding these kids is just wonderful.”

The town has become very involved in the sport. Children as young as ten years old shot a near perfect score throughout various points of the season.

