Sarasota-Manatee county student-athletes celebrate Signing Day 2024
This is a roundup of National Letter of Intent signing ceremonies held in Sarasota and Manatee counties on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Manatee High
One way or another, Manatee High School senior Tyreek’e Robinson was likely going to continue his football career in the state of Florida.
Early in his recruitment, he thought that college would be Miami. But as the process continued, a new favorite emerged: the University of Central Florida.
“Miami was the favorite,” said Robinson, a 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive tackle. “Toward the end of my recruitment, there was less contact. But UCF kept contacting. I went back there in January (for an unofficial visit) and that solidified my choice.”
Robinson made it official on Wednesday during a ceremony at Manatee High, signing with the Knights and head coach Gus Malzahn. Central Florida plays in the Big 12 Conference.
“The less contact (from Miami) was definitely a big thing,” Robinson said. “UCF, how they operate, how they recruit players, that really stood out to me.”
Along with Miami and Central Florida, Robinson also considered an offer from Louisville, although he never made any visits to the Kentucky-based school.
“UCF plays in the Big 12; that’s as big as it can get,” said Manatee football coach Jacquez Green. “Tyreek’e has a good relationship with the coaches over there, especially his position coach. He’ll continue to get better once he gets that college coaching.”
Robinson, who played in the North Florida vs. South Florida All-Star game in December, knows playing time at UCF won’t come easy.
“Coach told me he has his returners coming back; they were All-American, All-Conference players,” Robinson said “But the next few years they’re gonna be entering the NFL draft. As long as I work hard, I’ll be on that field.”
Robinson was joined at Wednesday’s ceremony by a number of his Manatee teammates, including senior cornerback Daron Jean, who signed to play football at South Florida.
“Actually, (USF) just called me on Monday,” Jean said. “The guy who offered me at Florida International, their cornerback coach, he’s at South Florida now. He was like, ‘This is one of the guys you need.’ Literally, this Monday I was still undecided.”
Jean (5-10, 165 pounds) was an All-State honorable mention selection as a junior. He also considered offers from FIU, South Dakota and North Carolina at Charlotte.
“Daron can cover and he’s mentally tough,” Green said. “He’s a guy we put on the other team’s best receiver and we know they won’t have a big game.”
Other Manatee football players to sign with colleges were: Bonshavior Bean Jr. (Shorter University); Max Freeman (Ave Maria University); Christian Johnson (Edward Waters University); Damontez McDowell (Stetson); Elijah Perry (Warner University); and Tristan Titus (Warner).
Other Manatee athletes to sign were: Diego Garcia-Gill (baseball; Hillsborough Community College); Truman Brugos (baseball; Maine); Daniel Walker (baseball; New College of Florida); Alex Papale (weightlifting; Lenoir-Rhyne University); Logan Stephens (lacrosse; University of Montevallo); and Keegan Merrifield (lacrosse; Point University).
— Chris Nelsen
Parrish Community High
Moments after signing her college letter of intent Wednesday at Parrish Community High School, senior Alex Call made one thing clear: Her focus is on the present, not the future.
And for good reason. The Bulls are the defending Class 5A state softball champions.
“I’m focused only on this spring,” said Call, a star infielder who signed to play softball at the University of Virginia. “All the pressure is off. I get to enjoy my senior season before I go to college. I just want to run it back and win states again.”
Call, who started at shortstop in last year’s state title game and typically bats fourth or fifth in the Bulls’ lineup, picked Virginia over a number of college suitors, including Coastal Carolina and Troy.
“I’ve always been looking for an academic school, one that can challenge me and help me pursue my career in law school,” Call said. “Knowing Virginia is a Top 10 law school in the country, it was an automatic decision.”
Call was joined at Wednesday’s ceremony, held in the school gym, by teammates and fellow college signees Julia Girk (Appalachian State), Rylee Little (Palm Beach Atlantic University), Ella Romano (The College of Coastal Georgia) and Jade Kruse (New College of Florida).
“I can say it already sunk in,” Call said of winning last year’s state championship. “Now we get to go for it again. There’s always that excitement and drive to do it again and keep pushing for another school record.”
The Bulls begin their regular season Feb. 27 at Palmetto.
“We absolutely take a lot of pride in softball,” Call said. “We will be a powerhouse for many years to come.”
Among the other Parrish Community athletes to sign on Wednesday was senior baseball star Troy Guthrie, who’s headed to Florida Gulf Coast University.
“The coaches made it feel like home,” Guthrie said of his college choice. “It’s a good school, a good program, very good baseball team. They have a bright future ahead of them.”
Guthrie, a starting pitcher, finished last season with a 0.93 earned-run average and 75 strikeouts. His fastball has been clocked at 93 miles per hour, and he also throws a slider, curveball and changeup.
“It means a lot,” Guthrie said of the turnout from parents and teammates at Wednesday’s event. “This school is family to me; everybody here is good people.”
Other Parrish Community baseball players to sign with colleges were: Will Rawls (State College of Florida); Calin Heath (State College of Florida); Matthew Thompson (Rock Valley Community College); Jacob Traeger (Averett University) and Logan Maguire (New College of Florida).
Other signees were: Lane Tomlinson (football; Ouachita Baptist University); Sarah Griffin (weightlifting; Lindenwood University); Maddison Ciasto (swimming; Columbia College); Alijah Giustino (track; Lynn University); Hallie Prater (equestrian; Delaware State); Brianne Bonzheim (soccer; Morehead State); Kendall Hecht (soccer; Florida Gulf Coast); Hayden Lepley (soccer; Mercer); and Sydney Weslowski (soccer; Georgia Southwestern).
— Chris Nelsen
Venice High
VENICE − The only suspense at Signing Day at Venice High School surrounded football player Zycarl “CJ” Lewis.
Lewis had been silent about his commitment since decommitting from the University of Colorado.
To add to the intrigue Venice football coach John Peacock announced Lewis last among Peacock’s four players putting pen to paper Wednesday afternoon.
Zipping open his jacket and grabbing a cap, Lewis donned a light blue “Roll Tide” shirt and Tulane cap.
Lewis is heading to New Orleans to play for the Green Wave.
“It was a better opportunity for me and my family,” Lewis said. “I just felt like it was the right move.”
Other football players signing Wednesday at Venice High were Deylen Platt with the University of South Florida, Alvin Johnson with Bethune-Cookman University and Carter Dalton with the University of Mount Union.
Other athletes committing at Venice were softball player Layne Preece to Florida State College in Jacksonville, swimmer Addyson Domian to Dartmouth College, beach volleyball player Madeline Dickerson to the University of Central Arkansas and basketball player Magdalena Daukaus to North Central University.
Lewis, a wide receiver/punt returner for Venice, led the team in receiving yards with 950 and receiving touchdowns with 10. The 6-foot, 170-pounder recorded 426 yards in kickoff returns and 219 in punt returns to top the team with 1,773 all-purpose yards.
Lewis said Tulane visions him as a slot receiver and possibly returning kicks.
“They talked about kick return,” Lewis said. “That would be fun.”
Playing mainly cornerback, the 6-3, 177-pound Platt was in on 56 tackles, tied for the team lead with three interceptions and seven passes defended. He also recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal.
On offense, both of Platt’s receptions went for touchdowns.
Platt said new Bulls coach Alex Golesh has been in touch with him since the start of his senior year.
“With what he did in his first year, he’s going to have great success with the program,” Platt said of Golesh. “Every athlete I’ve talked to has a good standpoint on him. With me, he was always checking up on me, talking to me every day.”
The 5-11, 190-pound Johnson was Venice’s second-leading rusher with 1,107 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 81 yards.
The 6-2, 220-pound Dalton played outside linebacker and strong safety. He recorded 127 tackles, defended five passes, recovered a fumble and recorded a sack.
Preece went 6-5 with a 3.59 earned run average last year in a team-high 17 games as a junior.
Daukaus averages 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Venice girls basketball team.
Domian reached the state swimming finals all four years.
− Dennis Maffezzoli
Cardinal Mooney Catholic
Addie Dempsey, University of Miami, cross country
James Rieff, Florida Southern, baseball
Joey Seifert, Florida State College at Jacksonville, baseball
Morgan Constallos, Flagler College, girls lacrosse
Mason Sheffield, New College of Florida, lacrosse
James Frankauski, Merrimack College, lacrosse
Giovanni Zanoni, Limestone University, lacrosse
Drew Roberts, Florida Tech, lacrosse
Santino Trino, Ava Maria, football
Connor Heald, Husson University, basketball
Zeshon Casimir, Gannon University, football
Chase Edens, University of Tennessee Martin, football
Nick Bryan, Gannon University, football
Lukas Wahlstrom, New College of Florida, golf
Lilly Vanderpol, Lewis University, lacrosse
Lakewood Ranch High
Evan Bolick, Ave Maria University, football
Cal Hengel, Kenyon College, football
Vincent Jovanovski, Concord University, football
North Port High
CJ Kemble, Webber International University, golf
Omar Branch, St. Thomas University, football
Jayson Louis-Jeune, St. Thomas University, football
Jillian Guilbault, Tiffin University, cheerleading
Sarasota Christian
Judah Avery, Southeastern University, football
Riverview
Dylan McDonald, New College of Florida, baseball
Paige Sherlock, University of North Florida, swimming
Hailey Harford, Lindenwood University, weightlifting
Alloysen Byerley, Lindenwood University, weightlifting
Braxton Thomas, North Carolina A&T, football
Weston Gruttadauria, University of West Florida, football
Anthony Campbell, Seton Hill University, football
Henry Fioriglio, Northwestern University, football
Chase Caldwell, Knox College, football
Jeremiah Dawson, Southeastern University, football
