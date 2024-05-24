Saracens v Gloucester-Hartpury - watch on the BBC

Saracens fly-half Zoe Harrison played in the Six Nations for England [Getty Images]

Saracens will aim to clinch a home semi-final in the Premiership Women's Rugby play-offs by beating unbeaten league leaders Gloucester-Hartpury at StoneX Stadium on Saturday.

Victory would secure second place in the standings regardless of other results, while last year's champions Gloucester-Hartpury are already through as top seeds.

The last time the sides met in January, Gloucester-Hartpury defeated Sarries 24-15.

You can watch the match live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app from 11:50 BST.

Among the Saracens stars in action will be England's Marlie Packer, Zoe Harrison and Jess Breach, while the visitors have the likes of Zoe Aldcroft, Alex Matthews, Natasha Hunt, Maud Muir and Tatyana Heard in their formidable line-up.

Bristol Bears, who face Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop, could pip Saracens to second but trail the London side by nine points with two games to play.

Exeter Chiefs, who are not playing this weekend, are eight points behind Sarries in third place but only have one match remaining.

The semi-finals take place on 9 June and the final will be played at Sandy Park in Exeter on 22 June.