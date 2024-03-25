Saquon Barkley going to Eagles made Giants owner John Mara ‘sick’

New York Giants CEO John Mara told reporters at the NFL annual league meeting in Orlando on Monday that watching star running back Saquon Barkley leave for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency made him “sick.”

Barkley signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Eagles on the first day of free agency, ending his six-year association with Big Blue.

The Giants did not make an offer or a counter offer to Barkley during free agency but had been speaking to his reps about a new contract.

The Giants did not want to use the franchise tag on Barkley for a second straight year, hoping they could work out a deal that would pay him less than the $12.4 million franchise tender price.

Over the past few years, the Giants had offered Barkley several deals, some reportedly for more money than the one he recently accepted from the Eagles.

Mara had dangled the idea that Barkley would be a “Giant for life,” but in this day and age of the NFL that has seen the devaluing of the running back position, that wish would be a hard one to fulfill.

