Saquon Barkley claps back at angry Giants fans: ‘Go Birds!’

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley joined his teammate, wide receiver AJ Brown, courtside at the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers game on Thursday night.

When cameras caught him cheering on Philly, Giants fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and bashed the team’s former superstar.

After getting wind of the continued hate, Barkley clapped back in a series of tweets.

“It’s been two months,” Barkley wrote. “No way ya can still be this mad! Mother (expletive) can’t even go to a basketball game.”

One fan accused Barkley of “bailing” on the Giants. Once again, the running back was quick to reply.

“Let me educate some of you fans here,” he wrote. “I can’t bail or become a traitor if I never got an offer to come back.. so I went to the organization I felt that was the best and after already being here for a month man I’m excited to be (an) Eagle! Go Birds!”

Although the Giants didn’t counter the Eagles’ free agency offer, they had attempted to re-sign Barkley long-term numerous times, including back in 2022 when he rejected an above-market deal.

Meanwhile, after getting a taste of the Philly crowd, Barkley also expressed his excitement to play at Lincoln Financial Field in 2024.

Side note that game was crazy lit!! Got me geeked for homes games at the linc😤 https://t.co/j9tFT3vJMl — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) May 3, 2024

New Yorkers ultimately got the last laugh, however. Jalen Brunson dropped 41 on the night as the Knicks eliminated the 76ers on their home court.

