Sandro Tonali charged with 50 betting offences while at Newcastle

Sandro Tonali is already serving a 10-month ban for breaking betting rules in Italy, before his move to Newcastle - Getty Images/ Michael Regan

Sandro Tonali has been charged with breaking betting rules for a second time after being accused of gambling 50 times on matches since joining Newcastle United.

The Italy midfielder was suspended for 10 months on October 26 and ordered to undergo an eight-month rehabilitation programme for contravening similar regulations in his homeland before his £53 million move to St James’ Park last summer.

That saw the Football Association launch an investigation into whether he had also bet on matches between joining Newcastle and his suspension being imposed, something it has now charged him with doing.

The FA said in a statement: “Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules. It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023. Sandro Tonali has until 5 April 2024 to respond.”

Newcastle said: “Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA betting rules.

“Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club’s full support. Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

The FA may well decide that Tonali has been punished enough, with the player’s agent revealing in October that his client had been suffering with gambling addiction.

That was after Tonali admitted betting on games involving both of his two former clubs, Brescia and AC Milan, before striking a plea deal that avoided a three-year suspension.

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina said at the time: “An agreement has been reached between the federal prosecutor and Sandro Tonali.

“The plea agreement is for 18 months, of which eight months is for rehabilitation, which involves therapeutic activity and making at least 16 public appearances.

“The rules call for a certain number of years of suspension, but the plea bargain and extenuating circumstances have been taken into consideration and the players’ collaboration went above and beyond, therefore we must continue to respect the rules we have established for ourselves.”

Tonali was allowed to continue training with Newcastle, despite being unable to play in any games.

Director of football Dan Ashworth said in November: “All I can say to you is that we have fully cooperated with all of the associations and organisations concerned and the FA are, of course, fully aware of what’s going on.

“They are the ones who had to sanction the ban so we’re fully cooperating with everybody. All I can deal with is the present and the facts. I can’t look into the future and [if the ban will be extended].”

Asked what the board’s reaction to Tonali’s ban had been, Ashworth replied: “I can’t speak for the owners or the board. All I can say is that we’re all disappointed that we’ve lost a player of Sandro’s calibre for 10 months.

“In my experience with the board and the owners, they are incredibly supportive and empathetic people who want to support their family. I know Sandro has had some messages of support from board members.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.