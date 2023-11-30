San Jose State Football: Spartans To Face Coastal Carolina In EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

The Spartans will head to the Hawaiian islands once again to close 2023 against the Chanticleers.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire

An early Christmas gift for the surging Spartans.

The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl made a triumphant return to college football’s postseason scene last season, following a two-year hiatus, and is now one of the first games on the scene with a matchup in place for December: The San Jose State Spartans will clash with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, first reported by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

After starting 2023 with a 1-5 record, Brent Brennan’s Spartans ended the regular season with a six-game winning streak, including rivalry wins over Hawaii and Fresno State and a season-ending road victory over UNLV, though the computers didn’t favor them in a three-way tiebreaker for the Mountain West championship game. The consolation comes with some intriguing narratives, however, namely that star quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a native of the islands who transferred from Hawaii before the 2022 season, will get one last chance to impress before a home crowd.

Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, secured bowl eligibility for the fourth straight season under first-year head coach Tim Beck with a 7-5 record, but they had plenty of their own challenges in the fiercely competitive Sun Belt Conference. For instance, star quarterback Grayson McCall only appeared in seven games before being lost for the season to injury and recently left the program for the transfer portal.

This year’s Hawaii Bowl is not on Christmas Eve but will take place the day before on Saturday, December 23. It will be broadcast on ESPN, kicking off at 5:30 PM local time (7:30 PM Pacific/8:30 PM Mountain).

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire