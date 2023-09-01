San Francisco 49ers place former Georgia DL on IR

The San Francisco 49ers have placed former Georgia football pass rusher Robert Beal in injured reserve. Beal has been battling a hamstring injury and will miss at least the first four weeks of the 2023 NFL season.

Niners Wire notes the corresponding moves the 49ers did after placing Beal on injured reserve.

They placed wide receiver Danny Gray and rookie defensive end Robert Beal on injured reserve, and filled their vacant roster spots with defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Kerry Hyder.

Beal, who played at Georgia from 2018-2022, recorded 10 sacks during his time with the Bulldogs. Beal did not put up big numbers most seasons at Georgia, but he did get off the ball fast. That’s one of the top reasons the 49ers drafted Beal with the No. 173 pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Now, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound rookie pass rusher will have to wait to make his NFL debut. Beal has great physical traits and if he can get healthy, then he could factor into the 49ers’ pass rush rotation.

San Francisco 49ers have one of the top defenses in the NFL and finished the 2022 NFL season with 44 total sacks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news of Robert Beal Jr. heading to IR via social media:

49ers signed DL Austin Bryant and DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to one-year deals and placed DL Robert Beal Jr. and WR Danny Gray on the Injured Reserve List. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire