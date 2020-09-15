49ers slam fan who sent horrific racist messages to Cardinals safety Budda Baker

Arizona safety Budda Baker had a tremendous outing on Sunday, recording 15 tackles while leading the Cardinals to a 24-20 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Baker, however, received some awful direct messages from a 49ers fan after the game — something San Francisco quickly condemned on Tuesday.

Baker receives horrific, racist direct messages

Baker shared a screenshot of three messages he received on Instagram, all of which contained multiple racial slurs.

“I’m all good with opposing fans talking trash,” Baker wrote on Twitter. “But this right here man. All you can do is pray for people like this.”

The person who wrote them appeared to blame Baker for San Francisco tight end George Kittle’s knee injury. Baker tackled Kittle late in the first half on Sunday, which sent him limping to the sidelines and out of the game briefly.

The play was perfectly legal, and Kittle later returned to finish the game. He is questionable for their matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The 49ers issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the racist messages. The team is investigating to determine who sent the messages. The account has since been deleted or removed from Instagram.

There is no place for hate and we got your back @buddabaker32 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lq6ilmMDRt — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 15, 2020

“The San Francisco 49ers unequivocally denounce the racist messages sent to Budda Baker,” the team said in a statement. “The individual who sent the messages does not represent the 49ers or the Faithful. Per team policy, we are working to identify this person and will ban them from all 49ers games and events. “Incidents like this demonstrate how much work remains to be done to address racism and hate in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to that work.”

