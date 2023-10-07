Sam Mayer converts must-win at Charlotte Roval, advances in Xfinity Series Playoffs

Sam Mayer powered to a dominant victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course, converting in a must-win scenario and advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Mayer’s No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet started from the pole position and led 50 of the 67 laps in Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina. His third win of the season was his first on the 2.32-mile circuit and the third of his Xfinity Series career — all on road courses.

Cole Custer — who advanced on the basis of points mid-race — finished second in the No. 00 SHR Ford, taking the checkered flag 0.909 seconds behind the winner. Josh Berry — a teammate to Mayer at JRM — placed third with Riley Herbst fourth and Kaz Grala fifth.

The event concluded the opening Round of 12 in the seven-race postseason. Daniel Hemric, Kligerman, Berry and Jeb Burton were eliminated from championship eligibility as Sheldon Creed was the final driver to advance on points.

Justin Allgaier and Burton briefly shared the top two spots, opting not to pit and gaining track position during a late caution period. The two crashed into the Turn 1 barrier in their contest for the lead on a restart with eight laps to go.

That handed the lead to Custer, who held the top spot until Mayer slipped by with four laps left.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is the Alsco Uniforms 302, scheduled next Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, USA, PRN, SiriusXM, NBC Sports App) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event opens the three-race Round of 8, which will determine the final four drivers who will race for the championship in the Nov. 4 finale at Phoenix Raceway.

