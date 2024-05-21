Sam Kerr: Australian striker officially ruled out of Paris Olympics

Recovery from an ACL injury usually takes at least nine months [EPA]

Australian football star Sam Kerr has officially been ruled out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, as she recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear.

The striker was injured during a Chelsea training camp in January.

Announcing a squad for Australia's final pre-Olympics friendlies, the Matildas' coach said Kerr would not return in time for the Games in July.

Kerr - arguably the nation's biggest sporting idol - is Australia's all-time record goal scorer.

It usually takes at least nine months for professional athletes to return to fitness after an ACL injury.

The Matildas have had a horror run-up to the Olympics, with several core members of the team sidelined by injury.

Key midfielder Katrina Gorry has been out after ankle surgery, defender Clare Hunt has battled a foot fracture, and young midfielder Amy Sayer last month tore her ACL as well.

During her time at Chelsea, Kerr has won four Women's Super League titles, three FA Cups, two Women's League Cups and the Women's Community Shield.

The 30-year-old has scored 99 goals in 128 matches since joining Chelsea in 2019, and has scored 64 goals in 125 games for Australia.

She has also been nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin - the top prize in women's football - every year since its inception in 2018, placing second last year.