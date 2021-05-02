Sam Burns flirts with history, wins first PGA Tour event at Valspar Championship

Two players entered the final round of the Valspar Championship with the lead, but it was Sam Burns who broke away for his first win on the PGA Tour.

The 24-year-old shot a 3-under 68 on Sunday to separate from Keegan Bradley to win at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. Burns finished at 17 under for the tournament, one shot shy of the event’s 18 under scoring record set by Vijay Singh in 2004.

Bradley finished runner-up at 14 under, followed by Viktor Hovland and Cameron Tringale, who tied for third at 13 under. Abraham Ancer wrapped up the top five at 12 under.

Next week the Tour tees it up at Quail Hollow in Charlotte for the Wells Fargo Championship.

Valspar: Leaderboard | Photos | Yardage book