Sam Allardyce to quit as West Brom head coach at end of season

West Bromwich Albion Manager Sam Allardyce ahead of the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on April 22, 2021 in Leicester, United Kingdom. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. - Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion head coach Sam Allardyce will step down from his role at the end of the season.

Allardyce's side were already confirmed as relegated to the Championship for next season, and lost 3-1 to West Ham on Wednesday evening.

Both Allardyce – who had replaced Slaven Bilic at the end of 2020 – and the club released statements after the loss.

“West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club. After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer,” the statement read.

“If I were to stay and achieve promotion next season the expectation would be for me to continue for at least another season and, sadly, that is not a commitment I feel able to make at this stage of my career.”

“I believe the club now needs stability and continuity and this would, in my opinion, best be provided by a young and ambitious manager who can get us back to where we should be as an established Premier League football club.”

Allardyce’s assistant Sammy Lee as well as first team coach Robbie Stockdale will also leave at the end of the season.

West Brom's Sporting and technical director Luke Dowling, said: “Sam, Sammy and Robbie came in at a really difficult time for the football club and worked tirelessly in their efforts to keep the club in the Premier League.

“Unfortunately, collectively, we were unable to achieve our goal of surviving relegation. In the second half of the season we played with passion and desire, delivering some memorable results with organised, entertaining football.

“Ultimately, we were unable to accumulate the points total required to keep us here, but Sam certainly restored pride with a number of resilient displays.”

“Sam, Ken [Chief Executive, Xu Ke] and I have discussed at length our plans for the future and we very much hoped to have Sam in charge for next season and beyond.”