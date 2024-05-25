Salford sign Huddersfield centre Marsters

Marsters (centre) played for the Cook Islands at the Rugby League World Cup in England in 2022 [Getty Images]

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signing of Huddersfield Giants centre Esan Marsters on a three-year deal from the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old, who has represented both New Zealand and the Cook Islands at international level, has scored eight tries in 34 Super League games after joining the Giants in 2023.

He enjoyed successful spells in the Australian NRL with Wests Tigers, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans before his move to Super League.

"I am really grateful and excited for the opportunity to play for and represent Salford Red Devils over the coming three years," he told the club website.

"Speaking with [coach] Paul Rowley and Krisnan Inu it became clear that our values and attitude towards rugby and community align and I will work tirelessly to earn the trust and respect of my team-mates, coaching staff and Red Devils fans who I know play a huge role in the success of the club."