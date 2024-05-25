Salem boys win the Region 4D Lacrosse title over E.C. Glass

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Spartans boys lacrosse team stayed perfect on the season as they beat E.C. Glass 9-6 for the Region 4D title Friday night at Spartan Field. Salem will host a state quarterfinal game next week. E.C. Glass will be on the road in their state quarterfinal game.

