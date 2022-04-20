Year-by-year salaries of Wolverines head football coaches since 2012

In this article:

The salaries of college football head coaches have soared in recent years, owing to a rapid escalation in the financial arms race among the nation’s top programs.

For the most part, the Michigan Wolverines have been along for the ride. Michigan lured Jim Harbaugh to replace Brady Hoke after the 2014 season by offering him a much higher salary than his predecessor. However, Harbaugh accepted a pay cut prior to last season that greatly reduced his earnings for 2021. Now, coming off a College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh is set to receive $8.05 million in 2022.

With all that in mind, Wolverines Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to University of Michigan head football coaches over the past decade below.

[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]

2012 - Brady Hoke

Brady Hoke

Michigan coach Brady Hoke yells at his team during a game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Pay from university: $3,046,120

Final record: 8-5

Postseason: Lost Outback Bowl to South Carolina, 33-28

2013 - Brady Hoke

Brady Hoke

Michigan coach Brady Hoke watches his team warm up prior to a game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 12, 2013. (Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,154,000 (includes $1.5 million in retention pay)

Final record: 7-6

Postseason: Lost Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl to Kansas State, 31-14

2014 - Brady Hoke

Brady Hoke

Michigan coach Brady Hoke reacts during a game against Penn State at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 11, 2014. (Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $2,854,000

Final record: 5-7

Postseason: none

2015 - Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during a game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Oct. 31, 2015. (Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $7,004,000 (includes $2 million signing bonus)

Final record: 10-3

Postseason: Won Citrus Bowl over Florida, 41-7

2016 - Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches his team warm up before a game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Oct. 29, 2016. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $9,004,000 (includes $4 million in retention payments)

Final record: 10-3

Postseason: Lost Orange Bowl to Florida State, 33-32

2017 - Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh prepares to lead his team onto the field before a game against Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2017. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $7,004,000 (includes $2 million retention payment)

Final record: 8-5

Postseason: Lost Outback Bowl to South Carolina, 26-19

2018 - Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh walks along the sideline during a game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Oct. 20, 2018. (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $7,504,000 (includes $2 million retention payment)

Final record: 10-3

Postseason: Lost Peach Bowl to Florida, 41-15

2019 - Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on before a game against Rutgers at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 28, 2019. (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $7,504,000 (includes $2 million retention payment)

Final record: 9-4

Postseason: Lost Citrus Bowl to Alabama, 35-16

2020 - Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches the action during a game against Michigan State at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Pay from university: $7,785,279 (includes $2 million retention payment and pandemic pay reduction of $268,721)

Final record: 2-4

Postseason: none

2021 - Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021. (Junfu Han / Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY Network)

Pay from university: $4,000,000

Final record: 12-2

Postseason: Won Big Ten Championship Game over Iowa, 42-3

Lost Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal) to Georgia, 34-11

