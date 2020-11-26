Saints vs. Broncos: Ty Montgomery added to updated Week 12 injury report
The New Orleans Saints injury report did not change much following Thursday’s practice session, with one exception. Backup running back Ty Montgomery was added to the report as being limited with a hamstring issue, which suggests it popped up during practice. It’s worth remembering that Montgomery spent time on injured reserve earlier this season with a hamstring injury, so they could be related problems.
While starting running back Alvin Kamara remained limited with a foot injury, the Saints have plenty of depth. Backup Latavius Murray proved he can win games for the Saints last season when starting in relief of Kamara, and special teams ace Dwayne Washington again practiced fully after missing time with a back issue. If Montgomery can’t go, the Saints have options.
Your full Saints-Broncos injury report for Thursday, Nov. 26:
From the Saints
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
WR Deonte Harris, neck
DNP
DNP
G Andrus Peat, concussion
DNP
DNP
RB Alvin Kamara, foot
Limited
Limited
WR Michael Thomas, ankle
Limited
Limited
TE Josh Hill, concussion
Full
Full
CB Marshon Lattimore, abdomen
Full
Full
RB Dwayne Washington, back
Full
Full
RB Ty Montgomery, hamstring
Limited
From the Broncos
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
CB Bryce Callahan, foot
DNP
Limited
T Demar Dotson, calf/hand
DNP
Limited
G Graham Glasgow, calf
DNP
Limited
S Trey Marshall, shin
DNP
DNP
CB Duke Dawson, chest
Limited
Full
WR Jerry Jeudy, ankle/Achilles
Limited
DNP
ILB Josey Jewell, ankle
Limited
Full
ILB Joe Jones, calf
Limited
Limited
NT Sylvester Williams, elbow
Limited
Limited
TE Noah Fant, ribs
Full
Full
QB Drew Lock, ribs
Full
Full
T Eli Wilkinson, knee
Full
Full
LB Malik Reed, ankle
Limited