Saints vs. Broncos: Ty Montgomery added to updated Week 12 injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints injury report did not change much following Thursday’s practice session, with one exception. Backup running back Ty Montgomery was added to the report as being limited with a hamstring issue, which suggests it popped up during practice. It’s worth remembering that Montgomery spent time on injured reserve earlier this season with a hamstring injury, so they could be related problems.

While starting running back Alvin Kamara remained limited with a foot injury, the Saints have plenty of depth. Backup Latavius Murray proved he can win games for the Saints last season when starting in relief of Kamara, and special teams ace Dwayne Washington again practiced fully after missing time with a back issue. If Montgomery can’t go, the Saints have options.

Your full Saints-Broncos injury report for Thursday, Nov. 26:

From the Saints

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

WR Deonte Harris, neck

DNP

DNP

G Andrus Peat, concussion

DNP

DNP

RB Alvin Kamara, foot

Limited

Limited

WR Michael Thomas, ankle

Limited

Limited

TE Josh Hill, concussion

Full

Full

CB Marshon Lattimore, abdomen

Full

Full

RB Dwayne Washington, back

Full

Full

RB Ty Montgomery, hamstring

Limited

From the Broncos

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

CB Bryce Callahan, foot

DNP

Limited

T Demar Dotson, calf/hand

DNP

Limited

G Graham Glasgow, calf

DNP

Limited

S Trey Marshall, shin

DNP

DNP

CB Duke Dawson, chest

Limited

Full

WR Jerry Jeudy, ankle/Achilles

Limited

DNP

ILB Josey Jewell, ankle

Limited

Full

ILB Joe Jones, calf

Limited

Limited

NT Sylvester Williams, elbow

Limited

Limited

TE Noah Fant, ribs

Full

Full

QB Drew Lock, ribs

Full

Full

T Eli Wilkinson, knee

Full

Full

LB Malik Reed, ankle

Limited

