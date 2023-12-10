Advertisement
Saints Twitter reacts to Erik McCoy and Derek Carr’s onfield argument

Dylan Sanders
·2 min read
The frustration has reached new peaks with the New Orleans Saints as center Erik McCoy and quarterback Derek Carr were seen on the FOX broadcast walking off the field in a heated argument; Carr had just been bowled over by a blitzing Carolina Panthers linebacker.

It was shocking to see given the even-keeled personality of Erik McCoy, but fans were happy to see some accountability for the lack of offensive success. They made up on the bench with veterans like Alvin Kamara, Lynn Bowden Jr., and Keith Kirkwood mediating but it’s clear things aren’t in a good place.

Here are some reactions to the event from across Twitter and an update a little bit later into the quarter:

