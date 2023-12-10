Saints Twitter reacts to Erik McCoy and Derek Carr’s onfield argument

The frustration has reached new peaks with the New Orleans Saints as center Erik McCoy and quarterback Derek Carr were seen on the FOX broadcast walking off the field in a heated argument; Carr had just been bowled over by a blitzing Carolina Panthers linebacker.

It was shocking to see given the even-keeled personality of Erik McCoy, but fans were happy to see some accountability for the lack of offensive success. They made up on the bench with veterans like Alvin Kamara, Lynn Bowden Jr., and Keith Kirkwood mediating but it’s clear things aren’t in a good place.

Here are some reactions to the event from across Twitter and an update a little bit later into the quarter:

Derek Carr and Erik McCoy going at it 😳 pic.twitter.com/aTMoYepafw — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) December 10, 2023

Derek Carr and Erick McCoy beefing 👀 — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 10, 2023

Erik McCoy screaming at Derek Carr coming off the field. Things ain’t right. This is ugly. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 10, 2023

Erik McCoy and Derek Carr were going at it after that last sack by the Panther. Teammates had to separate them. McCoy fired his helmet into the turf when he reached the bench. Alvin Kamara and Lynn Bowden had to try to calm him down on the bench. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 10, 2023

Derek Carr and Erik McCoy were just sitting beside one another talking. Carr went over to him and the rest of the O-line. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) December 10, 2023

Never seen Eric McCoy react like that — Ryan (@datboywolf) December 10, 2023

Erik McCoy and Derek Carr sitting together now pic.twitter.com/Ok96MzHzxs — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) December 10, 2023

Even his teammates are tired of him — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) December 10, 2023

