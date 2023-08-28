Saints Twitter reacts to 17-13 preseason finale loss to Texans

Crissy Froyd
·2 min read
1

The New Orleans Saints came into Sunday night’s matchup against the Houston Texans looking to maintain a pristine preseason record, but that was not the case as the team ultimately fell 17-13 at the Caesars Superdome.

While the team did show some positives, issues with the offensive line, drops by receivers and some decision-making errors ultimately played the largest role in the Saints coming up just short, despite two promising last-minute drives that ended in interceptions.

Here’s a look at what social media had to say about the way it all played out in New Orleans:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire