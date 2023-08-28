Saints Twitter reacts to 17-13 preseason finale loss to Texans

The New Orleans Saints came into Sunday night’s matchup against the Houston Texans looking to maintain a pristine preseason record, but that was not the case as the team ultimately fell 17-13 at the Caesars Superdome.

While the team did show some positives, issues with the offensive line, drops by receivers and some decision-making errors ultimately played the largest role in the Saints coming up just short, despite two promising last-minute drives that ended in interceptions.

Here’s a look at what social media had to say about the way it all played out in New Orleans:

That was quite a disappointment to end preseason. The New Orleans Saints finished off the preseason with a record of 2-1 and lost to the Houston Texans 13-17 after failed to make a comeback twice late in the 4th quarter. — Jeffrey McCormick (@nkotbsb84) August 28, 2023

It looked like saints ran a very bleh gameplan. Have to think that’s cause they didn’t wanna show the Texans a lot since we play them this season. — Hot Take Tabor (@JT25Saints) August 28, 2023

Texans may have gotten this matchup. But when it comes to the real matchup in week 7, Saints will get that one. — Paul Christen (@P_Christen1) August 28, 2023

I am so confused as to how the Saints lost to the Texans … out of all teams. If this is a precursor for what this season will look like 😮‍💨 it’s going to be a long season. — TJ Cotter (@TJCotter) August 28, 2023

Really bad decision there by Haener. The #Saints were driving very well on this drive, he faced no pressure but put way too much underneath the throw. Krull wasn't going to get underneath it, but the Texans were able to with ease. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 28, 2023

Jake Haener said he’s been with this team 20 or so practices and he isn’t going to let one bad game get him down. Said he’s got a lot to improve on. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 28, 2023

I really want Krull to make the 53 move Taysom to “FB” we keep the talent in house depending how we work the WR, DB or either line in terms of numbers. https://t.co/4V9vzNW88U — Zu (@J_TheJuice) August 28, 2023

You want a guy named Krull on your NFL team. #Saints https://t.co/SoBTHGTe2y — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) August 28, 2023

