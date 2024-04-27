Saints trade up for Kool-Aid McKinstry at No. 41

The Saints got one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL draft early in the second round.

With the 41st overall pick, New Orleans selected Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

McKinstry was a first-team All-American in 2023 and a two-time first-team All-SEC selection.

The Saints traded up with the Packers to No. 41 to get McKinstry. Some thought the Packers would stay put and take McKinstry themselves, but instead he'll head to New Orleans, where he's expected to start as a rookie.