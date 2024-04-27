Saints stun in Round 5, draft South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

The New Orleans Saints stunned in Round 5 by picking South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler at No. 150 overall in the 2024 NFL draft. Projected to be picked much sooner, Rattler’s selection ended the longest drought between quarterbacks being picked in draft history (137 slots).

Rattler, 23, lost his starting job to Caleb Williams at Oklahoma in 2021 and transferred to South Carolina the next year. He started two seasons for the Gamecocks, finishing his college career with a 68.5% completion percentage and 10,807 total passing yards. He scored 77 touchdown passes against 32 interceptions.

Look for Rattler to push Jake Haener as the Saints’ backup quarterback. Derek Carr will continue to start, but the competition for his understudy is suddenly very crowded. The Saints also signed Nathan Peterman and Kellen Mond this offseason. We’ll see what other moves they have in store as the draft continues.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire