Saints sign Johnathan Abram to 53-man roster

Safety Johnathan Abram is off the Saints practice squad and onto their active roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing Abram to the 53-man roster on Thursday. There's no word on any corresponding moves.

Abram appeared in three games for the Saints earlier this season, so he was out of temporary elevations. He had eight tackles in those appearances and had 267 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 14 passes defensed in 43 games for the Raiders, Packers, and Seahawks before joining the Saints.

Safety Marcus Maye was out of practice for the Saints on Wednesday with a shoulder injury. He and Tyrann Mathieu have been the top safeties in New Orleans this season.