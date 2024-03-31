Saints scout sleeper first-round prospect at Duke pro day

Here’s a name to keep in mind for the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL draft: Graham Barton. All 32 NFL teams were represented at Duke’s pro day to clock the Duke offensive lineman as he went through his paces, per ESPN’s Jordan Reid, and he impressed with top marks in every category.

Barton played both left tackle and center in college, and pro scouts are confident he could line up at all five spots along the offensive line in the NFL. He certainly has the athleticism for it. After weighing in at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, Barton timed the 40-yard dash in just 4.84 seconds, per Duke’s official announcement (though Reid’s sources clocked him at 4.94 to 4.97). The school also said that he recorded a 4.43 in the short shuttle (Reid had him at 4.54 and 4.56 on his two attempts) and a 7.34 in the three-cone drill (Reid said 7.31 and 7.32), showing off high-end agility no matter how you slice it.

And while he may not be a common pick for the Saints in many mock drafts right now, Barton may not be much of a reach at No. 14. Some evaluators grade him as a top-15 prospect in the draft class. His versatility to play all five spots could help the Saints field their five best linemen whether he’s replacing Trevor Penning at left tackle, James Hurst at left guard, or Ryan Ramczyk at right tackle. He’s most often projected to stay at center in the NFL, but the Saints are known for moving guys around after turning pro (with mixed results).

Scouts were highly impressed by Graham Barton during today’s workout. A glimpse at his 3-cone. Impressive movement skills. https://t.co/GitvpEQlV0 pic.twitter.com/XCOAoOo10n — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 28, 2024

