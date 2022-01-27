Saints request permission to interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Glenn
    All-American college football player, professional football player, defensive back, cornerback, safety
  • Sean Payton
    Sean Payton
    American football player and coach
  • Dan Campbell
    American football player and coach

As widely expected, the New Orleans Saints have requested permission from the Detroit Lions to interview Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy.

Glenn came to Detroit along with head coach Dan Campbell after working for several seasons on Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans. Glenn was the Saints’ secondary coach from 2015-2020. His NFL playing career ended with the Saints in 2008 with Payton as the coach.

Payton stepped away from the Saints earlier this week. Glenn remains popular with Saints players and was an easy projection as a potential successor. He is not the only candidate, and not the leading candidate either:

If Allen passes on the position or if Glenn wows the familiar ownership, then he could be a legitimate threat to leave Detroit after just one season. Glenn did not make the finalist cut among 10 candidates who initially interviewed for the Denver Broncos vacancy, which went to Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Regardless, expect to see a lot of speculation in the coming months about Glenn. He’s considered one of the rising stars among aspiring head coaches.

Recommended Stories

  • New Orleans Saints expected to interview Aaron Glenn for head coaching job

    Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn spent 5 seasons as secondary coach with the Saints under Sean Payton, who stepped down after 15 years as head coach.

  • Reports: Saints request permission to interview Byron Leftwich, Aaron Glenn

    As the Saints move on from head coach Sean Payton, they have reportedly put out a couple of requests for head coaching interviews. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints have requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. And ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Lions requested Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Glenn has [more]

  • Report: Jags coaching search to continue a bit longer, team to speak with Nathaniel Hackett

    The Jags had their second interview with Byron Leftwich, but will continue their process by speaking with one more candidate in Nathaniel Hackett.

  • Saints request interview with Byron Leftwich for coaching job

    Saints request interview with Byron Leftwich for coaching job

  • Raheem Morris wants Rams to 'pay back' George Kittle after body-bag game

    Sunday will be fun.

  • Opinion: Lions would be lucky to be on Hard Knocks in 2022

    The Detroit Lions are 1 of 3 teams that could be on Hard Knocks in 2021 and it would be great if the Lions are chosen as the subject

  • Recruiting Trends: Ponchatoula safety Jacoby Mathews trending to LSU

    Perhaps some good news coming LSU's way

  • Cowboys News: Can Dallas win with Dak? Playing out Payton options, mock drafts

    The what-ifs surrounding Sean Payton are plentiful, with no shortage of opinions on what Jerry Jones and the Cowboys should do... and when. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on head coach: We know what we want to find

    Now that the Vikings have a General Manager, they can turn their attention to their search for a new head coach. In his introductory press conference on Thursday morning, new G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in his opening remarks noted Minnesota has had initial conversations with candidates. But he emphasized that those conversations have been just [more]

  • Panthers’ 2021 rookie class ranked 18th by ESPN

    They may not have produced at a high level, but the Panthers' 2021 rookie class should certainly have a few keepers moving forward.

  • 4 Texans who could have breakout seasons in 2022

    The Houston Texans have four players who are on the verge of having breakout campaigns in 2022.

  • Powell says Fed likely to hike rates in March

    "The economy no longer needs sustained high levels of monetary policy support." Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank is likely to raise interest rates in March, and warned that inflation remains high and that supply chain issues are bigger and longer-lasting than previously thought. "I would say that the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so. We have our eyes on the risks, particularly around the world. But we do expect some softening in the economy from Omicron, but we think that that should be temporary and we think that the economy should, the underlying strength of the economy should, you know, should show through fairly quickly after that." Powell's comments following the end of a two-day policy meeting pushed stocks into negative territory by Wednesday's close. Powell also reaffirmed plans to end the Fed's bond purchases in March before launching what he called a "substantial" reduction in its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. "The economy is much stronger and inflation is much higher. So I think that leads you to, and I have said this, being willing to move sooner than we did than the last time and also perhaps faster." The combined moves will complete the Fed's pivot away from the loose monetary policy that has defined the coronavirus pandemic era and toward a more urgent fight against inflation. Investors expect another three rate hikes this year after the March liftoff from the current near-zero level.

  • Could Patriots QB Mac Jones play in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl?

    Mac Jones didn't earn a Pro Bowl nod in his rookie season, but it sounds like the Patriots quarterback could be involved in the Las Vegas festivities next month.

  • 3 of the Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    As of Jan. 20, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had entered official correction territory (a decline of 10% from recent highs), and it was threatening to pull the widely followed S&P 500 down with it. In other words, with downside catalysts aplenty, we could be on the verge of a steep correction or stock market crash. While volatility during crashes and corrections can be unnerving, history has shown that these relatively short-term dips are always a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Bears hire head coach not named Brian Daboll or Leslie Frazier

    The #Bears hired a new head coach by the name of 'not Brian Daboll or Leslie Frazier' as far as we are concerned:

  • Cardinals land polarizing pass rusher in this new mock draft

    Check out who the Cardinals land with the 23rd pick in the draft in Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft of the year.

  • What are the potential outcomes of Aaron Rodgers’ decision?

    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers must decide his football future. Retire, stay in Green Bay or ask for a trade? Packers Wire digs into all the potential outcomes.

  • Norwegian prime minister sees Russian military buildup as sign of weakness

    Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said he sees Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian border as a sign of weakness. Støre said he believes concerns should be heard at the negotiating table, not through military buildup. "Politically, for me, it is a sign of weakness in a way that you have to express your views and your interest by that kind of military demonstration, because it is at the table when you deal with the issues that...

  • Every former LSU Tiger in the NFL playoffs this weekend

    And then there were nine remaining.

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars Were Finalizing a Deal to Make Bryon Leftwich Their Head Coach—Until They Weren't

    As Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has proven time and time again, it’s hard out here for a Black man trying to become an NFL head coach. And even once you miraculously reach the promised land—no thanks to the league’s Rooney Rule, which only serves to taunt and further humiliate qualified Black candidates—it’s still an uphill battle—as evidenced by the unjust dismissals of David Culley (who was recently fired as head coach of the Houston Texans) and Brian Flores (who suff