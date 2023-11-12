Saints QB Derek Carr ruled out early in loss to Vikings with concussion, shoulder injury

Derek Carr took a huge hit in the third quarter and slammed both his shoulder and head on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen via Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out of their 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon due to a concussion and a shoulder injury.

Carr had stepped up through the pocket and got a pass off to Chris Olave in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium when Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter drilled him hard from the side. Carr's head and shoulder hit the turf hard, and he was very clearly shaken up after the play.

Carr walked off to the medical tent after the hit, but was later carted off the field. Jameis Winson then replaced Carr the rest of the way.

Derek Carr is headed to the blue tent.



Jameis Winston is in at QB. pic.twitter.com/HpRXOUyIr9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2023

The Saints ruled Carr out officially with a right shoulder injury and a concussion. Specifics about those injuries are not yet known.

Carr finished the day throwing 13-of-18 for 110 yards. The Saints were down 27-3 when he went down, though Winston completed the drive with what was a ridiculous touchdown grab from Olave in the corner of the end zone.

Jameis throws it up to Chris Olave ‼️



Unreal catch.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/QLke4DsTRU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 12, 2023

That, along with the two-point conversion, cut the Vikings’ lead to 16 points at the time.

Winston cut the deficit to a single possession early in the fourth quarter, too, with a 15-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry and another two-point conversion. That, though, was as close as they got. The Vikings held on and intercepted Winston twice late to take the eight-point win.

Winston went 13-of-25 for 122 yards with the two touchdowns and two interceptions. Alvin Kamara had 42 rushing yards on nine carries, and Olave had 94 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Joshua Dobbs, making his first start for the Vikings, went 23-of-34 for 268 yards and a touchdown. Ty Chandler had 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and T.J. Hockenson had 134 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches.

Carr entered the day with 2,121 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, his first with the Saints after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Raiders. The 32-year-old is in the first season a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

While it’s unclear how long Carr will be sidelined, the Saints have their bye week next week, which should give him extra time to recover. The Saints will take on the Atlanta Falcons next on Nov. 26.