Saints practice squad takes another hit, loses LB Eric Wilson to the Packers

The Packers have signed LB Eric Wilson off of the Saints' practice squad. Wilson might be the first player ever to be on a team for a London game in back-to-back games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2022

The hits keep coming. Veteran linebacker Eric Wilson left the New Orleans Saints practice squad for a better deal with the Green Bay Packers, where he’ll receive a pay raise and more opportunities to get on the field. The sixth-year veteran competed for a spot on New Orleans’ roster throughout training camp and initially joined backups Nephi Sewell and Chase Hansen on the practice squad; Hansen was later promoted to the 53-man roster along with Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss, Andrew Dowell, and Zack Baun.

Wilson hadn’t appeared in a game yet this season, but this is another hit to the depth chart and the Saints may make a move to replace him. What’s worse is that he’s the second veteran to depart for greener pastures in as many days after the Denver Broncos poached running back Latavius Murray. With the Saints stumbling into a 1-3 record to open the season, experienced players aren’t going to wait around for their number to get called when they can go somewhere else, make more money, and face less competition for a roster spot.

New Orleans has some vacancies opening on the practice squad this week, so look for them to plug those holes soon. They could look to bring in some free agents for tryouts or shuffle players around with some injuries and suspensions ending soon.

List

10 takeaways about the New Orleans Saints through their first 4 weeks

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire