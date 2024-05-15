Saints will play the Packers on Monday Night Football in December
The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reports that the New Orleans Saints will visit the Green Bay Packers for a prime time game on Monday Night Football in Week 16, which should fall on Dec. 23.
So the Saints will get a late-season road trip to Wisconsin in winter. That’s going to be a challenging environment against a team that beat them last year, and that has playoff ambitions after reaching the postseason in 2023.
The Saints have been fortunate to avoid many cold-weather road games over the years, but they did a great job handling the elements in a below-freezing matchup with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. Let’s see if they can repeat that performance in the thick of the NFC playoff race this December.