Saints will play the Packers on Monday Night Football in December

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reports that the New Orleans Saints will visit the Green Bay Packers for a prime time game on Monday Night Football in Week 16, which should fall on Dec. 23.

So the Saints will get a late-season road trip to Wisconsin in winter. That’s going to be a challenging environment against a team that beat them last year, and that has playoff ambitions after reaching the postseason in 2023.

The Saints have been fortunate to avoid many cold-weather road games over the years, but they did a great job handling the elements in a below-freezing matchup with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. Let’s see if they can repeat that performance in the thick of the NFC playoff race this December.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire