Saints: Jimmy Graham suffered a "likely seizure"

On the heels of news that Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested on Friday night in Southern California, the Saints have issued a statement regarding the situation.

"Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented," the team said. "He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers."

Graham returned to the Saints this year, eight years after exiting for Seattle. He spent his first five seasons in New Orleans. He has played for the Packers and Bears, too. Graham did not play in 2022.