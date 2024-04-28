Saints invite a couple of undrafted locals to try out at rookie minicamp

You can’t say the New Orleans Saints are overlooking NFL talent in their own backyard. A couple of undrafted players have been invited to participate in the Saints’ upcoming rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill: Tulane offensive lineman Cameron Wire and Mississippi State safety Shawn Preston.

Rookie minicamp has been scheduled for May 10-12. Wire’s Tulane teammate Sincere Haynesworth, the Green Wave’s longtime starting center, will be in the mix after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Saints on Saturday. Preston is taking the same path to the NFL that Saints All-Pro special teams ace J.T. Gray did coming out of Mississippi State.

Wire mostly played left tackle in college (1,537 snaps), having spent the first four years of his career at LSU before transferring to Tulane in 2023. He’s also taken snaps at right tackle (139), right guard (133), and left guard (11), per Pro Football Focus charting. He’s from Gonzales, La.

As for Preston: he was a regular face in the Bulldogs’ defense over the last six years, lining up most often at free safety or in the box with occasional looks in the slot. The Vacherie, La. native also played special teams at Mississippi State and a strong performance in kicking drills could go a long way to help his case.

While this minicamp is mostly aimed at first-year players, NFL teams often invite veteran free agents to try out as well, and after the weekend they’ll typically sign some players who caught their eye.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire