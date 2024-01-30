Saints to interview Greg Lewis for offensive coordinator

Ravens wide receivers coach Greg Lewis is in the mix for the offensive coordinator job with the Saints.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints will interview Lewis for the position on Tuesday. The Saints dismissed Pete Carmichael after the end of their season.

Lewis, who played wideout in the NFL, just finished his first season with the Ravens. He spent the previous six seasons on Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City and worked with both running backs and receivers at points during a tenure that included a pair of Super Bowl wins.

Landing a job in New Orleans would be a return to the Saints for Lewis. His first NFL coaching job came as an offensive assistant to Sean Payton in 2015.