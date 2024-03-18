Saints announce addition of edge rusher Chase Young

The Saints announced the agreement on a one-year deal with edge rusher Chase Young.

Young’s contract is a one-year, fully guaranteed $13 million deal.

Young was the No. 2 overall pick in 2020 and defensive rookie of the year and a Pro Bowler his first season. He has not been the same since a devastating knee injury in Week 10 of his second NFL season.

He played a total of 12 games in 2021-22 and the Commanders sent him to the 49ers after seven games in 2023.

Young played one of his better games in the Super Bowl, with a sack and a pressure on Patrick Mahomes that drew a grounding penalty.

He has appeared in 43 regular-season games with 32 starts and totaled 100 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.