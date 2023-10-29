Saints add Michael Thomas to injury report with illness

Hey, Falcons, this is how it's done.

The Saints made an adjustment to their injury report on Saturday night. Veteran receiver Michael Thomas has an illness. He's now questionable for Sunday's game at the Colts.

Last Sunday, the Falcons failed to amend their injury report, even though running back Bijan Robinson developed an illness on Saturday night and felt even worse the next day.

Thomas, who had not played much since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1 of the 2020 season, has played in all seven games this season. He has 34 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown.