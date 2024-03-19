Saint Peter's basketball vs Tennessee in March Madness: Prediction for NCAA Tournament

The most iconic Cinderella run in NCAA Tournament history began with an obscure No. 15 seed from Jersey City loading the slingshot for a second-seeded powerhouse from the Southeastern Conference.

Two years later, that stage is set yet again.

Except Saint Peter’s (19-13) is no longer obscure, and the powerhouse is sixth-ranked Tennessee (24-8) instead of Kentucky.

Mar 16, 2024; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward Stephon Roberts (15) celebrates after winning the MAAC Conference final against Fairfield at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

You can bet Vols coach Rick Barnes is reminding his guys of that before the ball goes up Thursday night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina (9:20 p.m., TNT).

Saint Peter's vs Tennessee: 3 things to know for NCAA Tournament opener

Here’s a scouting report for one of the more intriguing long-shot matchups of the Round of 64.

Saint Peter's vs Tennessee matchups

Backcourt: Tennessee is loaded here with 6-foot-6 All-American postgrad Dalton Knecht (21.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg) and junior Zakai Zeigler (11.9 ppg, 5.8 apg), who attended Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair. Saint Peter’s has an elite defender at point guard in 6-3 senior Latrell Reid (11.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.6 apg), who is the lone holdover from Saint Peter’s 2022 rotation. He’s a Willingboro native, as is 6-5 backcourt mate Marcus Randolph (6.4 ppg, 41 percent from 3-point range). Edge: Tennessee.

Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) looks to pass against Mississippi State during their SEC Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024.

Frontcourt: Saint Peter’s is led by 6-6 sophomore Corey Washington (16.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg), a star in the making who dominated the MAAC Tournament. There’s length and physicality with 6-9 sophomore Mouhamed Sow (5.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and 6-7 junior Michael Hogue (8.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg). Tennessee holds it down with 6-foot-11 rim protector Jonas Aidoo (11.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.0 bpg), a second-team All-SEC selection, and 6-7 wing Josiah-Jordan James (8.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg). Edge: Tennessee.

Bench: Saint Peter’s goes nine deep to keep the defensive intensity high, and the subs include Armoni Zeigler (6.4 ppg), who is Zakai Zeigler’s half-brother. Tennessee plays eight guys and gets 16 points per game from its bench. Edge: Even.

Intangibles: Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has 803 career victories and a Final Four to his credit. Saint Peter’s coach Bashir Mason raised three regular-season championship banners at Wagner and rebuilt Saint Peter’s right quick, but this is his first NCAA Tournament game. That said, the arena will be filled with Saint Peter’s supporters or, if you prefer, fans rooting against Goliath. I’ll feel like Jersey City in Charlotte. Edge: Saint Peter’s.

Three keys for Saint Peter’s

Slow things to a crawl

The Peacocks play at the 338th-fastest pace in the country, which is not far from last. Tennessee’s tempo ranks 79th. It’s easier to slow a game down than to speed it up, but that requires taking good care of the ball on offense (not a strength) and rebounding well (definitely a strength).

Don’t get torched by Tennessee's Dalton Knecht

Nobody matches up well with a 6-6 veteran who scores at all three levels. Mason is likely to send waves of bodies at him. Knecht will get his, but he’s got to work for it. It would help if he’s off.

Throw an early punch

Not literally, of course, but close. Saint Peter’s rallied from a halftime hole in each of its final two MAAC Tournament games. The Peacocks have been a second-half team by wearing foes down with depth and physicality. That can only work here if they’re within striking distance. The better they start, the longer they hang around the more the crowd engages – and the pressure builds on Tennessee.

Saint Peter's vs Tennessee prediction

As in 2022, Saint Peter’s is peaking late. The Peacocks have won eight of the past 10 games after getting fully healthy. Though this is almost an entirely new team and staff from the 2022 darlings, they’re similar in style and will channel that ethos. Tennessee has the firepower. Can they handle a Jersey City throat punch?

Tennessee 64, Saint Peter’s 60

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Saint Peter's vs Tennessee prediction: March Madness, NCAA pick is in