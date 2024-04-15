Saint James School hires assistant football coach Larry Ware as Athletic Director

Saint James School will hire Larry Ware as its new athletic director, effective May 1, the school announced Monday. Ware joined the Trojans staff in 2012 serving as the assistant football coach and head track coach.

Ware will succeed Katie Barton, who has served as the athletic director since December 2020. Barton will continue as the head girls basketball and volleyball coach.

“I love being part of the Saint James School family, and my ‘why’ is aligned with the school’s vision and focus on character, commitment, courage, and community. I believe character is the first quality anyone will recognize about you, and when we ask for it, God grants us opportunities to become courageous. To do anything you believe in, you must be committed to seeing it through, and community is the vessel that makes anything worthwhile,” Ware said in a statement. “STJ has a strong reputation as one of the best schools and athletic programs in the state. I am committed to helping our student-athletes achieve excellence in the classroom while developing physically, mentally, and socially on and off the playing fields and courts.”

Ware ahs coached and held the athletic director role all around the River Region. He started as an assistant football and track coach at Cottonwood before joining the Jefferson Davis coaching staff (now known as JAG). In 2002 he became the head football coach and AD at Carver High School and did the same at Robert E. Lee (now known as Percy Julian) from 2008-2012.

Ware was awarded the Alabama Mr. Football Award in 1986 as a running back at Lee-Montgomery before attending the University of Georgia.

Saint James will introduce Ware at a press conference 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Saint James School hires coach Larry Ware as Athletic Director