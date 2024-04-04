Saguaro QB Mason Bray gets Arizona offer after death of dad, a former Wildcat standout

Scottsdale Saguaro senior quarterback Mason Bray posted a photo of his father Heath Bray from when he played football at the University of Arizona in the early 1990s, after Mason picked up an offer from the Wildcats on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Heath Bray died at age 54. The Arizona Wildcats' football program was among those announcing his death on social media. Heath's brother, Aaron Bray, also confirmed Heath's death in a Facebook post, saying he died of a heart attack.

Mason, who wore the same number 14 his dad wore at UA, wrote on his X post, "Beyond blessed to have earned an opportunity to play football at The University of Arizona!!" with the hashtag #14Forever. That was his father's jersey number, as a big part of the Wildcats' feared Desert Swarm defense in 1992.

Heath was one of Mason's biggest cheerleaders after his son emerged last summer as Saguaro's starting quarterback.

Mason Bray had waited his turn to become the starting quarterback and seized his moment. He led an injury-plagued Saguaro team to the 6A championship, after it wasn't able to get into the Open for the first time since the eight-team Open started in 2019.

But Mason was late in the recruiting game, and, after picking up his grades to qualify, he searched for offers.

He finally may be getting his chance in Tucson, where Heath Bray took off as a multi-position athlete, playing safety on coach Dick Tomey's feared Desert Swarm defense. Heath Bray, who got the nickname "Crash," came to UA as a quarterback. He played that position, along with defensive back and linebacker for the Wildcats.

The Arizona Football program and Wildcat community are saddened to announce the passing of Heath Bray.



Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences go out to the Bray family during this time.



He will forever be an Arizona Wildcat. pic.twitter.com/uoeVhQ7MMf — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) March 31, 2024

In late July, Heath Bray commented for a story The Arizona Republic was writing on Mason winning the first-string quarterback job in former Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill's first season as head coach.

"It has been very tough road at Saguaro over the last year," Heath said then. "My approach as a parent is to work hard, don’t take short cuts, and life will reward you. That is contrary to most parents and players these days, who will follow the transfer model. I benefitted from the development model in my career.

More: Mason Bray's patience pays off in emerging as Saguaro's starting quarterback

"I supported Mason in choosing his school, which was Saguaro."

Hill, who now works for the Seattle Seahawks, said in a text to The Republic on Wednesday that Heath was always committed to Mason's success in life and in football.

"He pushed him to be better every day and every conversation I had with Heath was very positive about planning for Mason's future," Hill said. "We are all deeply saddened about the loss of Heath and pray for Mason and his family to get through these hard times."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Saguaro QB Mason Bray gets Arizona offer after death of father Heath