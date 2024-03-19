Did the Sacramento Kings get worse or did the West get better? | Devine Intervention

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Greg Wissinger from The Kings Herald to discuss the Sacramento Kings, who could be finding a new identity in the middle of a playoff race.

But first, when asked what is bringing him joy in the NBA, Greg takes some time to talk about shenanigans on the bench during NBA games.

Dan and Greg then go deep on the Sacramento Kings, including the national media narrative around Domantas Sabonis, the incredible value of Keon Ellis, the improving defense of Keegan Murray, and the contagious swagger of Malik Monk. After being the team that everyone wanted to play in the playoffs last year, who would they like to face this year?

