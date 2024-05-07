Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown among guest speakers for UC Davis graduations

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown was announced as one of the guest speakers for the spring commencement ceremonies for UC Davis.

Brown’s speech will be through a recorded video that will be shown during UC Davis’ five undergraduate ceremonies, the university said.

UC Davis’ commencement ceremonies for its undergraduates will be at the Golden 1 Center, home of the Kings, on June 14 to 16.

Brown, who is an alum of the University of San Diego, just finished his second season as the Kings’ head coach. In his first season, Brown became the first NBA coach to be unanimously voted Coach of the Year after guiding the Kings to the playoffs in 2023, the team’s first postseason appearance in 17 years.

UC Davis will have a total of 13 commencements with four at the University Credit Union Center, four at the Mondavi Center and five at the Golden 1 Center.

Commencement ceremonies began Friday with UC Davis School of Law and will conclude with the final undergraduate ceremony on June 16.

In the 2022-23 academic year, UC Davis said a total of 11,582 degrees were conferred include 9,011 bachelor’s, 813 professional, 1,134 master’s and 624 doctoral degrees.

UC Davis Commencement Calendar

According to the UC Davis, here is the full schedule of the university’s commencement ceremonies:

•May 10 — School of Law; 11 a.m., University Credit Union Center

•May 18 — School of Medicine; 10 a.m., Mondavi Center

•May 24 — School of Veterinary Medicine; 3:30 p.m., Mondavi Center

•June 12 — School of Education; 4 p.m., Mondavi Center

•June 13 — Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing; 10 a.m., Mondavi Center

•June 14 — Graduate School of Management; 10 a.m., University Credit Union Center

•June 14 — Undergraduate ceremonies; 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Golden 1 Center

•June 15 — Undergraduate ceremonies; 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Golden 1 Center

•June 16 — Undergraduate ceremony; 9 a.m., Golden 1 Center

