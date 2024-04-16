Sacramento Kings among NBA teams that sold out every home game during 2023-24 season

(FOX40.COM) — Fans have considered the Sacramento Kings to have one of the best homecourt advantages in the NBA and it was no different this season with large crowds at the Golden 1 Center.

The NBA announced Monday that it broke all-time records for total attendance and the Kings were one of 12 teams to sell out “every true home game” during the 2023-24 season.

The other teams to sell out every home game were the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Milwaukee, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz.

The league had a total attendance of 22,538,518 fans in the 2023-24 regular season, 304,016 more than the previous record set last season, according to the NBA.

Other attendance records throughout the league included 873 total sellouts, 71% of games sold out and the average attendance was 18,324 people. NBA arenas were filled to an all-time high of 98% capacity, the league said.

Since opening in 2016, the Golden 1 Center has served as the Kings’ home venue and has hosted several entertainment events.

The Golden 1 Center has a capacity of over 17,600 seats for Kings games and could fit up to 19,000 people for a concert.

What does a sold-out event at the Golden 1 Center look like for Sacramento?

The record for the largest attendance for a Kings game in Golden 1 Center history is 18,183 which happened on April 2, 2023.

Due to major events and concerts at the downtown venue, it has become a prominent contributor to the city’s economic impact, according to a March report commissioned by the Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC).

The Golden 1 Center anchors the Downtown Commons (DOCO), an outdoor plaza that includes shops, eateries, bars, a Cinemark movie theater and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel. DOCO is also within walking distance of other bars and clubs in downtown Sacramento.

