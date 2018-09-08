Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin looks unstoppable in prospects game

FRasmus Dahlin scored twice in his first game wearing a Buffalo Sabres sweater. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

It may sound like I’m overreacting, but Rasmus Dahlin looks like he is going to be a superstar for the Buffalo Sabres.

Ok, it definitely sounds like I am overreacting. But to be fair, I haven’t seen anything to prove me wrong.

On Friday, the young blueliner tallied a pair of goals and an assist during Buffalo’s win at the Prospects Challenge against the New Jersey Devils.

Needless to say, his performance probably sent fans of Western New York to the nearest Dave and Adam’s Card World to pick up their #26 sweater.

Just take a look at his second goal, which ended up being the game winner.

Rasmus Dahlin does it again. It's not the goal that's impressive, it's the inital pass and the ability to join the rush & capitalize on the scoring chance. #Sabres @WKBW pic.twitter.com/CeNZQpaqZu — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 8, 2018





I don’t know what is more impressive — Dahlin’s ability to generate offense on the rush, or the Sabres electing to use ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s intro music as their goal song. Both deserve praise of the highest regard.

The Swedish defenseman’s offensive prowess has been well documented, so his statistical performance should come as no surprise. But this sweet body check against the Devils was a bit of a stunner (yes, that was a ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin pun).

The 18-year old used all of his 6’2″ frame to stand up the Devils’ attacker in the neutral zone.

The Sabres could potentially field one of the most exciting lineups of young players in the NHL. Players such as Jack Eichel, Casey Mittelstadt, Sam Reinhart, and Alex Nylander should all get to see some playing time in 2018-19, even if they are all not on the opening-day roster.

Add in the addition of Jeff Skinner during the off-season, and this Buffalo team looks certain to finish much better than last year’s 62-point campaign.

