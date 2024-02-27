How Sabonis made NBA history in Kings' stunning loss to Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Domantas Sabonis reached more rarified air with his standout performance in the Kings' loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

The 27-year-old forward, who finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, recorded his 40th consecutive double-double, making him the 10th player in NBA history to achieve that feat in a single season and second player in the league since 1982 to do it.

Sabonis joined an impressive list of players with at least 40 consecutive double-doubles, per Sportradar.

2023-24 -- Domantas Sabonis -- Sacramento Kings -- 40 ACTIVE

2010-11 -- Kevin Love -- Minnesota Timberwolves -- 53

1982-83 -- Moses Malone -- Philadelphia 76ers -- 44

1978-79 -- Moses Malone -- Houston Rockets -- 50

1973-74 -- Elvin Hayes -- Capital Bullets -- 55

1972-73 -- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar -- Milwaukee Bucks -- 51

1968-69 -- Elvin Hayes -- San Diego Rockets - 60

1967-68 -- Wilt Chamberlain -- Philadelphia 76ers -- 66

1967-68 -- Jerry Lucas -- Cincinnati Royals -- 46

1966-67 -- Wilt Chamberlain -- Philadelphia 76ers -- 81

Sabonis (53 career triple-doubles) also is one of six active players with 50 or more career triple-doubles a list that includes Russell Westbrook (198), Nikola Jokić (123), LeBron James (110), James Harden (75) and Luca Dončić (66).

Sabonis has developed into one of the NBA's best big men since being acquired by the Kings from the Indiana Pacers in 2022, leading to a resurgence in Sacramento with the team making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2006.

While Sabonis and teammate De'Aaron Fox have been playing at a high level this season, the Kings continued a troubling trend when they lost to the shorthanded Heat on Monday, the latest in a series of bad losses.

The Kings are 5-5 over their last 10 games and currently sit in seventh place in the Western Conference, just out of a automatic playoff berth.

Sabonis continued dominance will be a guiding factor in how far the Kings go in the NBA playoffs this season.