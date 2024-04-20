Ryder Sanford: From Rookie of the Year to Rodeo Finals Contender

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —

Sulfur, Louisiana’s own Ryder Sanford continues to make waves in the world of saddleback riding, showcasing his remarkable talent and determination. Named the 2023 Rookie of the Year, Sanford has been a force to be reckoned with since bursting onto the scene. His journey to the top hasn’t been without its challenges, but his unwavering passion for the sport has propelled him forward.

From competing in the prestigious National Finals Rodeo (NFR) during his rookie year to earning a spot in the finals at the Houston rodeo this year, Sanford’s rise has been nothing short of impressive. Despite facing setbacks, such as not making it out of his set the previous year, Sanford’s resilience has shone through, His background in timed events, particularly roping during his high school years, laid the foundation for his success, leading him to qualify for the college finals four times and ultimately paving the way for his professional rodeo career.

As Sanford continues to carve his path in the world of saddleback riding, his determination and skill serve as inspiration to aspiring rodeo athletes everywhere. With each ride, he not only showcases his talent but also embodies the spirit of the sport, proving that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible in the arena of rodeo. Keep an eye on Ryder Sanford as he continues to make his mark on the rodeo circuit, solidifying his place among the sport’s elite contenders.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.