Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald predicts uncomfortable week for LIV rebel Henrik Stenson

Luke Donald insists he has no issue with the LIV rebels teeing it up alongside him in this week’s Abu Dhabi Championship here, but acknowledges that the event has the “potential to be uncomfortable” for Henrik Stenson, as the Swede plays on the DP World Tour for the first time since being stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy six months ago.

Donald was handed the task of leading Europe into September’s match in Rome when Stenson was dramatically removed from the role last summer after breaking his contract by joining the Saudi-funded circuit in a £40million deal.

At the time, Donald pointedly pledged “not to do a Henrik” and fully committed himself to the job. The Englishman has not seen his predecessor in the meantime, but revealed to Telegraph Sport on Monday that the pair have been in contact.

“At the beginning, when I became captain we swapped some messages and there are no issues,” he said. “From my standpoint it will be fine this week.” When asked if it will be an uncomfortable situation for Stenson, Donald replied: “Potentially, it’s just a strange situation isn’t it? But he’s obviously playing so it seems like he is fine to be around [the Tour].”

For his part, Stenson has been adamant that he could have carried on as captain at the same time as playing in the LIV Golf League, which this year will compete for more than £330million. He has refused to discuss the stipulation in the contract he signed when appointed as Padraig Harrington’s successor in March - effectively promising not to jump ship to Greg Norman’s enterprise - and instead has positioned himself as the victim.

However, that is plainly not the view on Tour, particularly among the Ryder Cup backroom staff who had been working with the 2016 Open championship for the biennial dust-up at Marco Simone, where the US will attempt to win for the first time on Europe soil for 30 years. While fellow pros might make it a frosty atmosphere here at Yas Links for the 46-year-old, it will be fascinating to see his interactions with the Tour employees.

It is understood that not all ties were cut when he defected and that after an agreement was brokered between the respective parties Stenson was going to continue his role as joint promoter - alongside countrywoman Annika Sorenstam - of the Tour’s ground-breaking Scandinavian Mixed event in June. However, he has since pulled out, explaining that it would be “too awkward” in Stockholm.

By then, Stenson could well be banned from his home circuit, on which he has appeared for the last 22 years. There is a court hearing in the UK in three weeks’ time that will basically decide if Wentworth chief executive Keith Pelley has the right to sanction the LIV brigade, including Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, the English duo who are also in this week’s field.

Until then, they remain eligible to compete and, indeed, to earn Ryder Cup points, a fact that has put Donald in an unenviable state of “limbo”, as he considers he personnel.

“To get some clarity will definitely help me,” Donald said. “Hopefully, we’ll have bit more of that in a few weeks. But it’s not in my control, you know, and I'll deal with it either way. My job is to get 12 guys in that teamroom, all on the same page, willing to win the Ryder Cup.”

It is a difficult situation on a personal level for Donald, the former world No 1, as he partnered both Poulter and Westwood in Ryder Cups. Meanwhile, Donald is close to Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, who have fallen out in the LIV controversy.

Donald is a neighbour of McIlroy’s and the pair have been playing practice rounds, most recently last week at the Bears Club, the course near their Florida homes, and have busily been planning for the clash with the Americans. Donald has managed to keep his long-term friendship with Garcia intact.

“I have spoken to Sergio quite a few times since I’ve been captain,” he said. “I mean, he's cool with me. He understands my role and that I don't have much influence on a lot of this stuff going on right now, so. But yeah, we've had some conversations, which I’ll keep private.”

Garcia has elected not to play this week or in next week’s Dubai Desert Classic, where McIlroy will make his first start of the 2023. Donald will be looking for good performances for some of the youngsters who starred in the Hero Cup - the Ryder Cup dress rehearsal - that finished on Sunday with Continental Europe beating Great Britain & Ireland 141/2-101/2.

“It was a bit of a dry run for me and it was a great week, with so many of the guys playing well,” Donald said, identifying a few for praise, including Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre. “Stuff is really ramping up now and I’m excited to see how they kick on from here, starting with this fortnight.”