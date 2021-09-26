Ryder Cup 2021: Steve Stricker hails 'new era' for Team USA after resounding record win over Europe - Getty Images

Emotional Rory McIlroy in tears after winning first point of the week

Collin Morikawa secures the half point to take USA to the magic 14.5 points

Record margin confirmed when Daniel Berger beat Matt Fitzpatrick

The Americans won back the Ryder Cup and perhaps a whole lot more Sunday, sending a strong message to Europe with a powerful performance from their youngest team in history.

Scottie Scheffler, one of six Ryder Cup newcomers for the Americans, took down the No. 1 player in the world with a 4-and-3 victory over Jon Rahm as the scoreboards around Whistling Straits quickly filled with American red.

The final blow came from Collin Morikawa, at 24 the youngest player on the team and already a two-time major champion. He holed a 3-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that assured the Americans at least the 14 1/2 points they needed.

The celebration was on, even as the American were still keeping score.

"I woke up this morning and I was trying to tell the guys, 'Let's get to 20 points,' because this is going to be the next era of Ryder Cup team for the U.S. side," Patrick Cantlay said, finishing an unbeaten week with a win over Shane Lowry.

Team USA's Collin Morikawa celebrates with Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau and Team USA's Scottie Scheffler - Reuters

They did not quite reach Cantlay's target of 20, but Daniel Berger's win over Matt Fitzpatrick confirmed a record winning margin of 19-9 in the current format.

"We've got a lot of young guys. I think they're going to be on teams for a long time, and I wanted to send a message."

With two matches still on the course, the Americans already were assured of their most lopsided victory over Europe.

Tony Finau had said on the eve of these matches that this was "the big one" because Europe had won nine of the last 12, and the Americans had so many fresh faces without any lasting scars from watching Europe celebrate so much over the years.

The big one became one big rout.

Story continues

The gallery saved one of its loudest cheers for U.S. captain Steve Stricker, the Wisconsin native who has been at the helm of blowouts in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

"This is a new era for USA golf," Stricker said. "They are young. They come with a lot of passion, a lot of energy, a lot of game. They are just so good."

Ryder Cup singles results in full

(USA names first)

Xander Schauffele lost to Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 3&2

Patrick Cantlay bt Shane Lowry (Irl) 4&2

Scottie Scheffler bt Jon Rahm (Spa) 4&3

Bryson DeChambeau bt Sergio Garcia (Spa) 3&2

Collin Morikawa halved with Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Dustin Johnson bt Paul Casey (Eng) 1up

Brooks Koepka bt Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 2&1

Tony Finau lost to Ian Poulter (Eng) 3&2

Justin Thomas bt Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 4&3

Harris English lost to Lee Westwood (Eng) 1up

Jordan Spieth halved with Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Daniel Berger bt Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 1up

Final day as it happened

10:12 PM

Final thoughts

Most predicted an American triumph this week - the world rankings, form and major pedigree pointed towards it - but the ruthless and clinical nature of this performance was still something to behold. They simply had too much power and holed too many putts for Europe to contend with, and their oldest player is only 37!

That man was Dustin Johnson, who became only the third player in Ryder Cup to finish the week with a perfect 5-0 record.

Europe must gather their thoughts and hope some new blood emerges in time for Rome 2023. Let the post-mortem begin.

10:01 PM

Result: Daniel Berger wins 1up against Matt Fitzpatrick

The Englishman's chunked second put pay to his chances and the Americans have reached a record 19 points.

09:57 PM

Matt Fitzpatrick has found a watery grave

He caught his second shot fat, and knew as soon as he struck it. Berger has found the back of the green in two, and he will surely win the point for the record if he can two putt from there.

09:54 PM

The only match on the course is Fitzpatrick and Berger

They are all square and in the 18th fairway. The Americans need Berger to win for the record points tally. A half point will see them match it.

09:52 PM

Result: Lee Westwood wins one up against Harris English

09:52 PM

Result: Fleetwood and Spieth halve their match

09:47 PM

Berger and Fitzpatrick both par the 17th

They walk to the 18th tee all square.

09:47 PM

Xander Schauffele toasts victory

Xander Schauffele of team United States the Team United States - Getty Images

09:46 PM

More from Ian Poulter

"You put a point on the board and that's all very nice but it doesn't mean anything," he told Sky Sports.

"Unbeaten in singles is nice personally but this is a team week and it is deflating.

"As a senior player in the team you don't really think there is many more left. I wanted to come here this week and give everything and in the first two days I didn't manage to do anything.

"Today was to give something back but you just don't know if you get the chance to go again."

09:44 PM

Berger and Fitzpatrick with good tee shots on the 17th

Both will have birdie putts coming up from around 15 feet with the match tied at all square.

09:40 PM

Padraig Harrington speaks

A tough loss for us but they just played better than us. The team did everything I could ask of them but a tough week on the course. It was always going to be a tall order against a strong US team.

09:39 PM

Berger vs Fitzpatrick all square with two to go

Another match near the bottom remains in the balance.

09:38 PM

Spieth and Fleetwood both birdie the par three 17th!

And they march to the 18th tee all square. Great golf from the pair considering the air has gone out of the balloon.

09:37 PM

Harris English finds the water with his second on the 18th....

Lee Westwood is around 15 feet away, so it looks like a rare European point will be on the board and they might avoid a record winning margin.

09:36 PM

Tommy Fleetwood wins the par five 16th

He draws all square with Jordan Spieth, and they have both set up birdie tries on the par three 17th.

09:35 PM

Westwood and English both find the 18th fairway

Two very solid and dependable drivers of the ball finishing on a strong note.

09:29 PM

Harris English and Lee Westwood locked together at all square

They will head down the 18th to try and separate them.

09:27 PM

Ian Poulter's reaction

They made it tough, they played better than us this week. It was never going to be easy and it was tough. Don't set me off! (when asked about McIlroy's emotional response). You put a point on the board and it's all very nice, it's nice personally to be unbeaten in singles but it's a team even and it's deflating. We've got a good young team who are going to take this forward.

09:22 PM

Patrick Cantlay

"I woke up this morning and told the guys, let's get to 20 points. Because this is gonna be the next era of guys for the US. I wanted to send a message."

09:21 PM

Dustin Johnson on his perfect record

If you said at the start of the week I was going to go 5-0 I would have said you were crazy. I didn't even think I was going to play all five matches. We all have one thing in common - we don't like to lose.

09:18 PM

Spieth finds trouble off the 16th

It looks like his drive squirted right and found the juniper bush. Fleetwood crushed his tee shot down the fairway.

09:17 PM

Jordan Speith takes the lead against Fleetwood

He is now one up as he heads to the 16th tee. USA need two wins in three remaining games for the record. Lee Westwood is one down on the 16th and Matt Fitzpatrick all square on the 15th, so it is in the balance.

09:16 PM

Celebrations under way

Ryder Cup - Reuters

eam USA's Collin Morikawa celebrates with partner Katherine Zhu and Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau - Reuters

Team USA's Brooks Koepka holds up his drink after winning during a Ryder Cup singles match - AP

Team USA's Justin Thomas gets a hug after winning a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course - AP

09:10 PM

You can tell Xander Schauffele has German heritage

He is chinning cans of beer around the 18th green like a seasoned stein swiller.

09:06 PM

Result: Ian Poulter beats Tony Finau 3&2

Poulter knows that his last Ryder Cup appearance in all probability, and he is on his haunches at the side of the green fighting back tears. It means he keeps up his unblemished record in the singles, which is a heck of an effort for a player who turned pro off a handicap.

09:04 PM

Result: Dustin Johnson beats Paul Casey one up

Casey missed a putt on the 18th to win half a point, but the full point takes USA to 17.5. They need two more for a record winning margin.

09:03 PM

Result: Justin Thomas beats Tyrrell Hatton 4&3

An emotional week for Thomas with his father and coach unable to attend due to illness.

08:58 PM

Koepka's win takes the Americans closer to record

The largest margin of victory in the current format is 18.5-9.5. achieved by the U.S. in 1981 and be Europe in 2004 and 2006. Koepka's point means USA are now on 15.5 with four more players currently leading their matches...

08:57 PM

Result: Brooks Koepka has beaten Bern Wiesberger 2&1

08:56 PM

Morikawa speaks

It feels good, a full team effort and everyone contributed. It's a whole other feat (to winning majors). You really feel the fans and take that energy in and carry that momentum.

08:54 PM

Bryson DeChambeau on the home crowd

"They were electric. It's an atmosphere that you don't get very often, but one that you certainly appreciate when you do."

08:53 PM

The moment it was (almost, not quite officially) won

With the half point guaranteed, the United States clinches the 43rd #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/jbMy5f7uxM — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 26, 2021

08:52 PM

USA WIN THE RYDER CUP!

08:51 PM

Hovland's putt misses....

So Morikawa, after a good chip, has the putt to secure the half.

He misses, but that's the half a point they need. A bit of a limp ending, but the Americans will not care.

08:50 PM

Brooks Koepka within a whisker of a hole in one on the 17th!

What a way to win the Ryder Cup that would have been. He looks certain of winning his match.

08:47 PM

Dustin Johnson has a putt to win it on the 17th

Casey's birdie try missed and so Johnson is lining one up from 20 feet or so...but it slips by the edge. Johnson one up with one to play.

08:46 PM

Morikawa has come up short and right with second on 18

Understandably conservative, he just needs to sign his card correctly to be sure of the half point or point. Hovland with a good looking second shot, right down the banner to set up a six-foot birdie putt. You will be hearing a lot more of Hovland.

We could be in the strange situation where Hovland holing that point will secure the Ryder Cup for USA.

08:43 PM

How things stand: The end is night for Europe

Ryder Cup - Sky Sports

08:42 PM

Johnson and Paul Casey on the green at the 17th

Two solid iron shots into the hear of the green. Back at the 14th, Hatton holes a birdie from long range and he is now three down with four to play against Thomas.

08:41 PM

Justin Thomas narrowly misses for birdie on the 14th green

It looks like he is about to go four up with four to play on Hatton though. Only a matter of time before another American point is assured.

08:39 PM

On the 18th

Morikawa has leaked his drive a fraction to the right. Hovland has nutted his right of the screws and straight down the middle of the fairway.

08:38 PM

Paul Casey with an eagle at the par five 16th

That pegs Dustin Johnson back to one up with two to play. Brilliance from the Englishman,

08:37 PM

All over bar the shouting

Was it ever in any doubt? Morikawa goes one up with one to play, but he needs to play the 18th hole against Hovland in order for the point or half point to become official.

08:35 PM

Hovland's putt is a good one...

But it's not the birdie he likely needed. Morikawa has three to four feet to win the Ryder Cup...

08:33 PM

Morikawa stiffs his iron shot on the 17th: will likely have a short putt to win the Ryder Cup

At the very tough par three 17th, his tee shot bounces forward from the fringe on the right, over the crest of a hill and feeds down to within a few feet on the par three. Unless Viktor Hovland holes from 40 feet or more across the green that will be the putt to win the Ryder Cup.

He will be one up with one to play, meaning USA are assured the half point they need.

08:28 PM

Morikawa within a whisker of a winning eagle

That seemed to run over a cellophane bridge across the hole. His humdinger of a match with Hovland is all square as they walk to the 17th tee. Justin Thomas has missed a chance to go five up, but he remains four up on Hatton with five to play.

08:26 PM

Dustin Johnson buries another putt - now two up on Casey

And only three holes to play. He is in the frame to hole the winning putt, and could become the third man in Ryder Cup history to win a clean sweep of five points.

08:25 PM

Patrick Cantlay on this fearsome USA team

🗣 "We're young. We've played golf since we were teenagers together."



Patrick Cantlay reflects on a dream week, as #TeamUSA close in on #RyderCup victory



📺 Sky Sports Ryder Cup📱 Live blog 👉 https://t.co/olgrFc5M2v pic.twitter.com/jBBSpm6kCk — Sky Sports Ryder Cup (@SkySportsGolf) September 26, 2021

08:23 PM

Justin Thomas is four up with six to play against Hatton

He might be in the hunt to hole the winning putt now. Although, at all square, Morikawa has hit a gorgeous fairway wood onto the green in two at the par five 16th. Hovland in good shape with just an iron in hand though, and he follows him with another cracker. Two eagle putts on the way.

08:20 PM

Result: DeChambeau wins 3&2 against Sergio Garcia

USA now just need half a point to win the Ryder Cup.

08:16 PM

McIlroy's post-round interview

🗣 "I love my team-mates so much and I should've done more for them this week."



An emotional Rory McIlroy reflects on ending his #RyderCup by winning a point for #TeamEurope in the Sunday singles. pic.twitter.com/3p7GY2bYJf — Sky Sports Ryder Cup (@SkySportsGolf) September 26, 2021

08:14 PM

Garcia in bother on the 16th

DeChambeau is on the green in three on the par five, but Garcia is close to the back lip of a deep bunker after taking it in two. Had to take a risk at three down with three to play.

08:14 PM

Lee Westwood still battling

This might be his last Ryder Cup round, and he has pegged back Harris English to all square on the 12th.

08:12 PM

Great putt from Viktor Hovland

Drains the birdie putt to bring Morikawa back to all square with three to play.

08:09 PM

Morikawa in trouble on the 15th

Had to splash out into the fairway after finding sand from the tee. Just one up against Hovland, who finds the green to set up a 20 foot birdie chance. Maybe those winning points will have to wait a bit longer...

08:07 PM

On the 16th

Sergio Garcia finds the fairway on the par five, with DeChambeau in sand. Maybe there is some life in this match yet.

Ian Poulter has move to three up thru 12 against Tony Finau.

08:05 PM

Bryson DeChambeau on the verge of victory

Garcia's par putt on the 15th slipped by after DeChambeau struck his approach shot to four feet. DeChambeau now three up with three to play. A halved hole will move USA to 14 points.

07:59 PM

Viktor Hovland gets a hole back on Morikawa

The American is now one up on Hovland with four to play after a rare error on the 14th.

07:58 PM

Ian Poulter might get his customary singles point

Now two up against Finau thru 11. It is academic, but would maintain his proud record of never losing in the singles.

07:53 PM

This is racing towards a conclusion now

USA need just a point and a half win regain the Ryder Cup. It looks like Collin Morikawa or Dustin Johnson will have the honour of holing the winning putt. This is the lie of the land:

Ryder Cup - Sky Sports

07:49 PM

Result: Patrick Cantlay beats Shane Lowry 4&2

07:49 PM

Result: Scottie Scheffler beats Jon Rahm 4&3 - what a performance

07:46 PM

Morikawa now two up on Hovland thru 13

He is almost unbeatable when his putter is warm. USA's vice like grip on the trophy continues.

07:43 PM

McIlroy securing his point

Blue on the board. 🔵



Rory McIlroy claims the first point of the singles, although #TeamUSA are ahead in eight of the other 11 matches on the course. pic.twitter.com/lE6BffWR0p — Sky Sports Ryder Cup (@SkySportsGolf) September 26, 2021

07:41 PM

Rory McIlroy tearful in his post-round interview.

I love being part of this team. I love my team-mates so much, I should have done more for them over the first two days. I can't wait to get another shot at this.

He is really choked up. Distraught. Rarely do you see a player so emotional in a post-round interview.

07:39 PM

Result: Rory McIlroy wins 3&2 against Xander Schauffele

07:36 PM

Rory McIlroy finds the fringe of the green on the par five 16th

That should be enough to at least secure the half he needs to win the match against Schauffele.

And he lags up to within gimme range. Schauffele needs to hole from 30 feet to stay alive.

07:34 PM

Jon Rahm keeps his match going

He birdies the 14th to win the hole, and Scheffler is now three up with four play. Hovland is still battling against Morikawa, and he has birdied the 12th to reel him back to one up.

07:32 PM

Tommy Fleetwood holes from long range on the seventh

The putter has not been kind to him this week until then. It pegs Spieth back to just one up.

07:27 PM

How things stand: Grim reading for Europe

Not seen that much red on a graphic since a map of Alabama on election night.

Ryder Cup - Sky Sports

07:25 PM

Dustin Johnson now two up against Casey

This is only heading in one direction: just a matter of who gets to hole the putt to keep the Ryder Cup across the Atlantic.

07:24 PM

McIlroy misses a five footer to win his match

But he cleans up to walk to the 16th tee three up against Xander Schauffele.

07:23 PM

What a putt from Justin Thomas

From off the front of the eighth green, he putts through the collar and finds the bottom of the cup. He is now three up on Hatton.

07:19 PM

Jordan Spieth now two up on Fleetwood

Only six holes gone, but that's a solid lead for Spieth who looking back to his best. Some of his short game shots have been magical this week.

07:17 PM

Lowry's birdie putt slips by

Patrick Cantlay now two up with four to play and USA are now in front in nine matches and heading for a record points tally.

07:16 PM

Rory's celebrations

07:15 PM

Cracking approach from Cantlay

Lowry had hit a good shot over the flag, but Cantlay zips one back to within six inches. Lowry will need to hole another putt of substance to halve the hole.

07:14 PM

Tony Finau now back on terms against Ian Poulter

Another strip of blue disappears for Europe after eight holes of that match.

07:10 PM

Jordan Spieth now in front against Fleetwood

A good birdie on the par five fifth, puts USA ahead in that match down the bottom.

07:09 PM

Jon Rahm wins the 12th

A glimmer of hope to get back to three down against Scottie Scheffler, who had shrub trouble off the tee on the par three.

Morikawa is now two up thru 10 against Hovland, meaning USA are now up seven matches.

07:07 PM

A roar from Rory

McIlroy drains a 30 foot birdie putt to go three under for his round thru 14 holes. It asks the question of Schauffele from a little more than 10 feet...and he misses. McIlroy is now three up with five to play in the top match.

07:05 PM

How things stand

Ryder Cup leaderboard - Sky Sportd

06:59 PM

Matt Fitzpatrick now leads in the bottom match

He goes one up on Daniel Berger after four holes.

06:59 PM

Shane Lowry still in there fighting

Shane Lowry getting some momentum going 💪#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/OMoIxQNvkH — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 26, 2021

06:56 PM

Dustin Johnson back in front against Casey

He wins the eighth, and is back to one up. The oldest player on the American team is going for a clean sweep of five points from five.

06:55 PM

Latest scores: USA still in control

Schauffele v McIlroy: Europe 2up thru 13

Cantlay v Lowry: USA 1up thru 12

Scheffler v Rahm: USA 3up thru 10

DeChambeau v Garcia: USA 3up thru 9

Morikawa v Hovland: USA 1up thru 9

Johnson v Casey: AS thru 7

Koepka v Wiesberger: USA 1up thru 7

Finau v Poulter: Europe 1up thru 6

Thomas v Hatton: USA 1up thru 5

English v Westwood: Europe 1up thru 4

Spieth v Fleetwood: AS thru 4

Berger v Fitzpatrick: AS thru 3

06:43 PM

DeChambeau does indeed go three up

Four of the top five matches are now two up or better in America's favour.

06:40 PM

Cracking approach on the ninth from DeChambeau

He looks odds on to go three up on Garcia, but a fantastic up and down from Paul Casey has squared his match with Dustin Johnson. USA now up in just the six matches.

06:34 PM

Rory McIlroy now three up against Schauffele

Against the form book, but a welcome shaft of light for him and Europe thru 11 holes. Shane Lowry has also battled back to two down Cantlay thru 10.

06:32 PM

Thomas on top early against Hatton

From the edge, in the cup. Birdie, birdie start for JT.#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/aBFZUdV5uX — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 26, 2021

06:30 PM

Dustin Johnson wins the sixth

He is now one up against Paul Casey. Over at the third, Spieth has taken the lead against Tommy Fleetwood. It means USA are now up in seven, with a lead of two up or more in five of those matches. It's a question of when, not if.

06:24 PM

A chance slips by for Viktor Hovland

He is now two down against Morikawa thru seven holes, but it was a good birdie try from 20 feet or so. Morikawa steps up and walks one in - not bad for a player who is not a fantastic putter by most estimations.

06:21 PM

Better golf from McIlroy

He splits the fairway on the par four 11th, and Schauffele follows him down the right side of the cut and prepared. Two thoroughbreds in the top match.

06:19 PM

Latest scores: USA up in five matches

Schauffele v McIlroy: Europe 2up thru 10

Cantlay v Lowry: USA 3up thru 9

Scheffler v Rahm: USA 3up thru 7

DeChambeau v Garcia: USA 2up thru 7

Morikawa v Hovland: USA 1up thru 6

Johnson v Casey: AS thru 5

Koepka v Wiesberger: Europe 1up thru 4

Finau v Poulter: Europe 1up thru 3

Thomas v Hatton: USA 2up thru 2

English v Westwood: AS thru 2

Spieth v Fleetwood: AS thru 1

Berger v Fitzpatrick: Europe 1up thru 1

06:13 PM

Bryson DeChambeau wins the seventh

He now moves to two up against Sergio Garica.

06:13 PM

Rahm battles to halve the eighth against Scottie Scheffler

But he remains three down thru eight and up against it against the very impressive American.

06:09 PM

Missed chance for Paul Casey

A putt to win the whole on the par five fifth dribbled away on the left side. He remains all square with Dustin Johnson.

06:08 PM

Garcia drops another hole to DeChambeau

Sergio fluffed his chip from the rough at the 6th and concedes the hole after DeChambeau nearly drove the green.

The shot Garcia won at the previous hole goes straight back in the American's ledger.

DeChambeau 2 up after six holes.

06:03 PM

Thomas doubles his advantage

Two birdies at the first two holes have done the job for Justin Thomas against Tyrell Hatton.

Thomas 2 up after two holes.

05:55 PM

Lee Westwood makes a perfect start

He wins the 1st hole against Harris English.

Westwood has lost six Ryder Cup matches in a row - today's singles is time he puts that miserable run to an end.

05:52 PM

Garcia claws one back

Bryson DeChambeau clobbered his drive into the water at the par-five 5th and Sergio Garcia kept his ball on dry land to win the hole. Easy does it.

DeChambeau 1 up after five holes.

Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt - REUTERS

05:48 PM

As it stands

Europe are up in three, the USA are up in four and two matches are all square.

McIlroy 1 up against Schauffele after 8

Lowry 3 down against Cantlay after 7

Rahm 3 down against Scheffler after 6

Garcia 2 down against DeChambeau after 4

Hovland 1 up against Morikawa after 4

Casey tied with Johnson after 3

Wiesberger tied with Koepka after 2

Poulter 1 up against Finau after 1

Hatton 1 down against Thomas after 1

05:40 PM

Schauffele halves the deficit

An errant tee shot from Rory McIlroy at the par-three 7th left him in a tricky sport in the rough and he was only able to escape with a bogey four.

Xander Schauffele takes the hole with par, holing out from short-ish range at McIlroy's request.

McIlroy one up after seven holes.

05:36 PM

Cantlay's fine form continues

Shane Lowry's 10ft birdie putt slips past on the low side and Patrick Cantlay takes advantage, sinking his eight-footer with consummate ease.

Cantlay three up after six holes.

05:34 PM

Hatton v Thomas is under way

And both players have found the middle of the fairway on the 1st hole.

05:29 PM

Strong start for Hovland

Hovland, the first Norwegian player to compete in the Ryder Cup, sinks his third birdie through three to go two up against Morikawa.

Hovland two up after three holes.

Viktor Hovland chips onto the 2nd green during the Singles. - REUTERS/Mike Segar

05:23 PM

Scheffler now four up through four. A perfect start in his pairing with Rahm

Look at his approach on the fourth:

A dream start for Scottie Scheffler.



He's 4-up thru 4. pic.twitter.com/uUgsWIpith — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 26, 2021

05:13 PM

McIlroy rescues a par on the fifth after finding the water

He holds a long putt to stop Schauffele from eroding his lead of two. They half the hole.

McIlroy still two up after five holes.

05:04 PM

Scheffler with a chance to go three up through three holes

...can he hold his nerve? And yes, he gets it in to go three up after three holes against Jon Rahm of all people, the world number one.

An incredible start for the American.

Scheffler three up after three holes.

Team USA's Scottie Scheffler hits his putt on the 2nd green during the Singles. - REUTERS/Mike Segar

04:54 PM

McIlroy and Schauffele are on the green of the fourth

Schauffele eyes up a long putt for the half; if he misses, Rory goes two up...

He's about five metres out... the pace is right, but he nudges it just to the left of the hole.

McIlroy now two up after four holes.

04:51 PM

Cantlay and Lowry on the third

Cantlay sinks his birdie putt to bring it back to level.

Even in this pairing after three holes.

04:49 PM

DeChambeau eagles the first with a 41-foot putt

Incredible stuff! Garcia didn't make a wrong move, but DeChambeau capitalised on his green driving and made the long putt. The crowd are absolutely loving this.

DeChambeau one up after first hole.

04:40 PM

DeChambeau and Garcia are out on the first now

Sergio Garcia goes straight down the fairway; Bryson DeChambeau drives the green.

What a drive! Sensational. The crowd are delighted.

04:38 PM

Scheffler and Rahm on the first green

Rahm misses his putt; Scheffler holes to win.

Scheffler one up after first hole.

04:33 PM

McIlroy and Schauffele tie the second

McIlroy's in a much better position, but he misses his putt to allow Schauffele back in and they half the hole.

McIlroy still one up.

04:30 PM

Scheffler and Rahm are out the tee-box

Another perfect drive from Jon Rahm; Scottie Scheffler matches him.

Here's James Corrigan's verdict on this pairing:

Rahm has 31/2 pts out of 4 and it will take something special from Scheffler to deny the world No 1. The rookie has yet to win on the PGA Tour and should he take down it would be deathly blow for the visitors. Verdict: Rahm 3&2

04:19 PM

On the par five second, Rory launches another great drive down the fairway

It's very early, but it's the start Europe needs if they're going to have any chance of turning around USA's massive lead.

Schauffele with a high draw off the tee. It lands in the rough, but he'll be fine there. His second lands on the bank on the right side of the green.

Rory's second lands beautifully onto the green; he's about four metres out for his eagle putt.

McIlroy drives on the second. - TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

04:17 PM

Cantlay and Lowry are on the first tee now

A wonderful drive from Shane Lowry, just short of the front of the green.

Patrick Cantlay matches him.

04:14 PM

Schauffele putts; Rory pitches

Schauffele gets slightly closer, he should get that in.

The question now is whether Rory can meet him. He lands a couple of metres out...

And it's in! Good start from Rory. That'll be a boost to his confidence.

Schauffele misses!

Rory goes one-up.

04:09 PM

It's a good drive from Rory:

Sunday Singles, now in play, with Rory's opening tee shot.#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/5GBN9cxufH — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 26, 2021

04:07 PM

McIlroy and Schauffele are out on the tee

Rory to drive first. His drive drops just off the green on the right hand side, it looks like he might be in on the rough edge but it's in a good position. Solid start.

Schauffele lands just off the green too, on this near side. Two marvelous drives to begin. Game one!

04:00 PM

Rory McIlroy is matched with Schauffele for the first tee. They're off at 17:04

Here's James Corrigan's verdict. Read what he makes of all the matches here.

Seems absurd to be so dismissive of McIlroy, but on this week's evidence he is a huge underdog. He has lost three out of three, Schauffele, the Olympic champion has won three out of three. This would be a huge strike for Europe. Verdict: Schauffele 4&3

Rory McIlroy is out first for Europe. - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

03:53 PM

Ryder Cup putting row: what have the flashpoints been, who is at fault... and what is 'inside the leather'?

The institution of a sportsmanship award at this year’s Ryder Cup has failed to prevent outbreaks of ill-feeling over “gimme” putts that were not conceded. Will we see tensions flare on the greens today?

Simon Briggs takes us through the big controversy of the tournament so far.

03:41 PM

Just over 20 minutes until the first tee shots of the day

Take a look at who is warming-up on the driving range at Whistling Straits.

Live on the Range from the 2020 #RyderCup https://t.co/OitjgsvTOe — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 26, 2021

03:18 PM

Meet the rookie pair scything through Europe

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, X-Man and Patty Ice, have helped USA into an 11-5 lead.

Here, Simon Briggs profiles the pair. As he writes, in their late-20s and with £37m in prizemoney between them, perhaps we should not be surprised.

Schauffele faces McIlroy first up in 45 minutes, with Cantlay second on against Shane Lowry.

02:59 PM

A reminder of those tee-times today

Twelve singles matches remain, the first starting in just over an hour.

17.04 Rory McIlroy v Xander Schauffele

17.15 Shane Lowry v Patrick Cantlay

17.26 Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler

17.37 Sergio Garcia v Bryson DeChambeau

17.48 Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa

17.59 Paul Casey v Dustin Johnson

18.10 Bernd Wiesberger v Brooks Koepka

18.21 Ian Poulter v Tony Finau

18.32 Tyrrell Hatton v Justin Thomas

18.43 Lee Westwood v Harris English

18.54 Tommy Fleetwood v Jordan Spieth

19.05 Matt Fitzpatrick v Daniel Berger

02:40 PM

Putting into context what Europe need to do

Nine years ago, Europe were 10-6 down in Chicago and managed to come back and after watching Shane Lowry hole a 10-footer on the 18th on Saturday night and enact an exhilarating, belly-bouncing celebration, it was tempting to allow the hope to bubble again. Yet that deficit in 2012 was considered to be at the outer limits of what was deemed credible and although it is only one more point, remind yourself that Steve Stricker’s side only requires three-and-half points out of 12 and are playing superbly. It is beyond irrational, whatever Harrington was claiming to contrary on Saturday night.

More from our golf correspondent here.

02:33 PM

Europe need a miracle; Shane Lowry hopeful

Europe will need to produce a historic comeback in the final session this evening to retain the Ryder Cup, but Shane Lowry insisted he would not be giving up.

Lowry kept Europe's title hopes alive as he secured a vital point on Saturday alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the fourballs, clinching a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English on the last shot on the final hole with a nervy 10-footer.

The United States enter Sunday's singles with a commanding 11-5 lead over holders Europe and require just 3.5 points on the final day to capture the title, while Europe need to win nine points to retain the trophy they won at the last edition in 2018 in Paris.

"I've always wanted to play in a Ryder Cup. We are a few points behind, but I mean, I'm not stopping believing. I don't care," said Lowry, the 2019 Open champion.

"I think I'm having the week of my life here, honestly, I really am. It's just been incredible.

"We're still not out of it. It's a long day tomorrow, 12 matches. If any 12 of us were going out against any of them in the match play, we would fancy our chances. We just have to believe. It's all about believing."

Englishman Hatton, who made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018, also believed Europe still had a shot at the title at Whistling Straits.

"You're never out of the fight," Hatton said. "Obviously we need a huge day tomorrow.

"That putt from Shane there on the last (hole) was huge, and again, hopefully that gives us some momentum now going into tomorrow."

We will be bringing you live coverage of all 12 singles matches on this final day, with analysis and latest scores, throughout the evening. Stay tuned.

Reuters