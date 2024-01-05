Ryan Tannehill will start for Titans in Week 18

Ryan Tannehill will get one last ride with Tennessee.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike Vrabel announced after Friday's practice that Tannehill will start Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis had returned to practice with his foot injury but is apparently not ready to start. Jim Wyatt of the team's website noted Levis will be the third quarterback for the Titans on Sunday, indicating Levis would only be available in an emergency situation.

Tannehill, 35, began the season as Tennessee's starter but once Levis performed well when Tannehill was out with an ankle injury, the rookie took over full-time.

It's Tannehill's fifth season with the Titans, having taken over as the club’s starter midway through the 2019 season. In nine games with seven starts in 2023, he's completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,448 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 77 yards with a TD.

Levis has shown promise in his rookie year, which is now all but finished. He completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,808 yards with eight TDs and four picks. The Titans went 3-6 in his starts, highlighted by the 28-27 victory over Miami on Dec. 11.

Vrabel also ruled out cornerback Caleb Farley (back), defensive end TK McLendon (shoulder), cornerback Anthony Kendall (knee), and receiver Colton Dowell (knee).

The Jaguars will clinch the AFC South with a victory over the Titans. But if Tennessee ends Week 18 with a victory, the winner of Texans-Colts on Saturday night will take the division and host the Browns in the wild card round.