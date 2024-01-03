Ryan Tannehill: I would love to leave Titans with a win

Quarterback Will Levis was out of Titans practice on Wednesday because of the foot injury he suffered last weekend and that makes it likelier that the team will be going with Ryan Tannehill as their starter against the Jaguars in Week 18.

If so, that would likely be the final time that Tannehill suits up for the Titans. His contract is up and the team transitioned to Levis as their starter at midseason, so Tannehill was a bit reflective when discussing his time with the team on Wednesday.

Tannehill said that he isn't going to "fully sit and reflect on the last five years at this time" because it wouldn't be fair to teammates to be less than fully engaged in preparing to play, but he did say that he knows how he'd like to end his time in Tennessee.

"I spent five years of my life here in this organization," Tannehill said, via the team's website. "A lot of great people. I would love to be able to leave it on a win."

Tannehill took over as the Titans' starter during the 2019 season and the team went to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons with the team. The team was 38-24 in his starts and he is fifth in franchise history in passing yards.