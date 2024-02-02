Ryan Jensen retires from the NFL

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has snapped his final football.

Jensen announced his retirement on social media on Friday. The announcement comes after Jensen missed almost all of the last two seasons with a knee injury he suffered in the summer of 2022. Jensen missed the entire regular season, but returned to play in the team's playoff loss to the Cowboys and then missed all of this season after aggravating the injury.

Jensen entered the NFL as a Ravens sixth-round pick in 2013 and became a starter during his fourth and final season with the team. He moved on to the Bucs as a free agent in 2017 and started every game the team played for four seasons before his injury.

That run included the team's Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs and Jensen was named to the Pro Bowl one year later.